HP has announced the launch of Victus, its gaming laptop range, in India. Available in two variants – with either the AMD Ryzen processor or Intel Core 11th gen processor – the laptops come with the OMEN Gaming Hub, upgraded cooling features and a faster refresh rate.

The Victus series laptops have an FHD display suited to AAA Gaming with a 144Hz refresh rate, Eyesafe 184 low-blue light choices for gamers and power cooling with five-way airflow.

The AMD version of the 16-inch laptop will be sold on Amazon.in, while the Intel version is going to be available for sale at Reliance Digital Stores and on www.reliancedigital.in.

Powered by the AMD Ryzen Processor, the Victus by HP E series laptops are available from a starting price of Rs 64,999. The configurations include AMD Ryzen 5 5600H & Ryzen 7 5800H Mobile Processors, along with NVIDIA GeForce RTXTM 3060 Laptop GPU (6 GB) and AMD Radeon RX 5500M options. The 16 GB of RAM can be upgraded to 32 GB RAM. Both gaming laptops have a PCIe storage of 512GB and are available in Mica silver.

On the other hand, the HP Victus 16 laptops (with the Intel Core 11th gen Processor) are available starting from Rs 74,999. The configuration options include Intel’s 11th gen 11300H and Intel CoreTM i7-11800H series processors. Graphics configurations include NVIDIA GeForce RTXTM 3060 Laptop GPU (6 GB). The Victus 16 laptops have 16 GB RAM, which is expandable up to 32 GB. It has a single SSD with up to 512GB PCIe storage. These laptops are available in Performance Blue.

