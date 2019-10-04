Friday, October 04, 2019Back to
HONOR's new tech Is changing the world of mobile gaming

In a mobile-gaming crazy country like India, it wasn’t surprising to see sales of HONOR phones zoom through the roof.


FP StudioOct 04, 2019 21:48:39 IST

Mobile games in India have taken off in the last three years. Smartphones getting better every year combined with cheap data prices have caused mobile gaming to explode in the country. PUBG has taken the Indian market by storm. FIFA is another game that young adults just can’t stop playing. With the impending launch of Call of Duty Mobile, the craze is only set to increase.

Naturally, this means that smartphones have to ensure that they are capable of handling these multi-player games and all the heavy-duty requirements they come with: Better processors, more RAM, GPU, clear displays and more battery life. HONOR has been at the forefront of heading the smartphone players in the gaming sector. With phones like HONOR 8X, HONOR Play, HONOR View 20, HONOR 20, and HONOR 20 Pro, the company ensured that gamers would have nothing to complain about.

It launched GPU Turbo, a radical technology that blended software and hardware as well as graphics processing acceleration technology to ensure that gamers got the best experience possible. For too long, gamers needed excellent (read expensive) hardware to enjoy an optimum gaming experience. With its GPU Turbo technology, HONOR eliminated the need for expensive hardware by improving its software by leaps and bounds.

HONOR’s GPU Turbo must surely rank as one of the most significant technology pushes in the arena of mobile gaming. HONOR achieved a key technological breakthrough with the GPU Turbo of improving graphics processing efficiency by 60% and enables the games to run at optimal FPS while reducing the SoC (System on Chip) energy consumption by 30%, exceeding the limits of the balance between smartphone performance and energy consumption.

HONOR then upped the notch further by making the Turbo tech accessible to all its smartphones, premium, mid-range and budget. In a mobile-gaming crazy country like India, it wasn’t surprising to see sales of HONOR phones zoom through the roof.

The first version of the GPU Turbo showed what it was capable of as it delivered a seamless gaming experience. And supports games like PUBG and Mobile legends GPU Turbo 2.0 reconstructed the traditional graphics processing framework, greatly improving the efficiency of GPU graphics processing for an enhanced gaming experience. Supports 6 games

The introduction of the GPU Turbo 3.0 also reduced frame drops, brings in higher average frame rates, and improves touch response.

The GPU Turbo 3.0 supports 25 games globally including PUBG, ASPHALT 9, NBA 2K19, Mobile Legends, Fortnite, FIFA Mobile and Modern Combat 5 amongst others.

HONOR is also taking its core gameplay technology to the next level. It made clear its intent by launching the HONOR 20 PRO globally, bringing to market a highly powerful device for gamers. With the Kirin 980 SoC at its core, a 4,000 mAh AI-powered battery, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, powered by the GPU Turbo 3.0, the device has been described as a “gaming powerhouse” able to smoothly and comfortably play any demanding game.

HONOR is also launching the Gamepad 6, a snap-on gaming console, in Western Europe. The HONOR Gamepad has 6 buttons, connects to the handset via Bluetooth and provides an extra 400mAh battery supported by an USB-type-C connector to stretch gameplay time for even longer. The HONOR GamePad is compatible with any games in the market supporting Bluetooth control accessories.

What are you waiting for? Get your GPU Turbo 3.0 phone now and start gaming!

This is a partnered post.

