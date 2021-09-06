FP Trending

PlayStation fans are up for a treat, as Sony announced three new games to be download for free till 4 October. In a blog post, Sony stated that PlayStation Plus players will get three new games in September, namely Hitman 2, Overcooked! All You Can Eat and Predator: Hunting Grounds.

The new games will be up for download starting Tuesday, 7 September. Players can add them to their library and download them to their consoles using their active PS Plus subscription. The games will be accessible only by PS Plus subscribers.

Overcooked! All You Can Eat (PS5), Predator: Hunting Grounds (PS4), and Hitman 2 (PS4) are your PlayStation Plus games for September: https://t.co/VJALVrDfhN pic.twitter.com/kxr06qIxoP — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 4, 2021



Here's a quick look at some details of the new games:

Hitman 2

Hitman 2 is IO Interactive's latest game. It contains some exciting new gaming modes and features, including the new Sniper Assassin mode with franchise-first co-op play. It is the seventh major installment in the Hitman franchise, where players will step in the shoes of the iconic genetically engineered assassin — Agent 47. They will hunt and swipe off the Shadow Client and unravel his militia.

Overcooked! All You Can Eat

Overcooked! All You Can Eat is an updated version of the original Overcooked! , Overcooked! 2, and all its downloadable content (DLC). The game comes with a scalable user interface (UI), colour blindness options and dyslexia-friendly text for players. It also comes with a newly added assist mode and multiplayer support. Overcooked! All You Can Eat will be exclusive for PS5 players who can stir up a storm in campaign, survival, and practice modes.

Predator: Hunting Grounds

Predator: Hunting Grounds is based on the hit sci-fi franchise, where it puts a man against the Predator. The game will have a four-person Fireteam to compete in challenging missions before the Predator finds them. A few players may also get a chance to be the Predator and hunt others. The Predator's arsenal includes a Combistick and shoulder-mounted Plasma Caster, amongst others.

For PlayStation 4 players, both Hitman 2 and Predator: Hunting Grounds will be available. With PS5's backward compatibility, these two games will be available on the next-gen console as well.

PS Plus subscribers can add the free games from August, including Plants Vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville, Hunters Arena: Legends and Tennis World Tour 2, till 6 September.