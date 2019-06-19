tech2 News Staff

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is a new mobile AR game that’s going to bring the wizarding world of J.K Rowling’s Harry Potter into your mobile devices. It was first unveiled with a trailer a few months back and now, it finally has a release date. The game gets a worldwide launch on 21 June and it will slowly be available in different regions.

It’s the same principle as Pokémon Go. The game has an AR overlay map of the real world that is a gateway to the magical world present around us. Players will be navigating physical landscapes while looking for digital magical items and creatures. They will also get the opportunity of coming across some popular characters from the franchise and even fight against some of them. This definitely means that there will be some foolish wand-waving and silly incantations in this game.

Along with the announcement, done via a tweet, a trailer was also revealed that showed some additional aspects of the game. Death eaters and Dementors will be present in this world who might even attack you. So, it’s best that players learn spells and charms right after they install the game.

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is developed by Niantic along with Portkey Games, a new studio under Warner Bros. Games that will be taking care of Harry Potter games. The game will start a global rollout on 21 June and should slowly start showing up in different regions in a staggered manner. It will be available on Android and iOS.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.