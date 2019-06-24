Monday, June 24, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite will not work on rooted, jailbroken devices, says Niantic

Rooted devices could use techniques such as GPS location spoofing or access the game's backend.

tech2 News StaffJun 24, 2019 08:41:38 IST

Niantic Labs, the developers of the insanely popular AR-based game Pokemon Go has just released its latest creation Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. As the title suggests, the game is based on the Harry Potter universe and is very similar to Pokemon Go in terms of gameplay.

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite will not work on rooted, jailbroken devices, says Niantic

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite.

While a lot of countries have now gotten the support for the game, including India, some of your phones are quite likely not going to run the game.

The developer has mentioned on its Twitter handle that "rooted or jailbroken devices are not supported and our games won’t load on them."

Rooting and jailbreaking are terms used for Android and iOS devices respectively wherein you use third-party software to modify the software code on the device or install other software that the manufacturer wouldn't normally allow you to.

This has been done because users who have rooted their devices could use techniques such as GPS location spoofing or access the game's backend to make changes using a third-party client. This is cheating and Niantic has strict measures in play to keep the game free of these hacks.

If you do manage to get your game started on a device which is rooted, you will likely get a notification that your device is not supported within 10-15 minutes of playing. Niantic will also employ a three-strike policy against cheaters wherein the company will investigate your account if you have been flagged for suspicious behaviour. This could also lead to the permanent deletion of your account.

Also read: Harry Potter Wizards Unite now available in India: Here's how to download and set up the game

tags
Loading...


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 1- Revealed: Kiara Advani’s best kept secret!


Top Stories

latest videos

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile


also see

Wizards Unite

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite to be released today by the creators who gave us Pokemon Go

Jun 21, 2019
Harry Potter: Wizards Unite to be released today by the creators who gave us Pokemon Go
Harry Potter Wizards Unite now available in India: Here's how to download and set up the game

Harry Potter

Harry Potter Wizards Unite now available in India: Here's how to download and set up the game

Jun 23, 2019
Harry Potter: Wizards Unite will start rolling out worldwide from 21 June

Harry Potter

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite will start rolling out worldwide from 21 June

Jun 19, 2019
WhatsApp's latest Android beta has a bug that does not let you place calls via app

WhatsApp

WhatsApp's latest Android beta has a bug that does not let you place calls via app

Jun 14, 2019
How to use your Android phone as a 2FA key to sign into Google on an iOS device

Google

How to use your Android phone as a 2FA key to sign into Google on an iOS device

Jun 14, 2019
TikTok is betting on user-generated content to bring in more advertisers: Report

TikTok

TikTok is betting on user-generated content to bring in more advertisers: Report

Jun 10, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Space Exploration

Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Jun 21, 2019
Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Biomimetic

Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Jun 19, 2019
Amateur astronomy part one: Getting started, and choosing the right gear

Astronomy

Amateur astronomy part one: Getting started, and choosing the right gear

Jun 18, 2019
G20 Summit: Ministers agree on new framework to tackle plastic pollution in oceans

Plastic Pollution

G20 Summit: Ministers agree on new framework to tackle plastic pollution in oceans

Jun 17, 2019