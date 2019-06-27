Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite features various kinds of potions that will enable you to complete tasks, especially when it comes to taking on 'Foundables'.

In order to brew a potion you'll need the recipe, ingredients and most importantly, you'll have to reach level 4 to brew them. In order to get started on brewing a potion, you'll need to tap on the briefcase icon and then select 'Potions' where you can tap on one of the slots to start the process. If you're missing any ingredients you also have the option of filling it in by paying in-game gold.

You can choose to stop right there if you want and just wait but if you tap on the spoon handle poking out of the cauldron you'll be able to access Master Notes. Here, performing a sequence of specific motions over the cauldron will help you reduce a percentage of time required to brew the potion.

Here's an expansive list of all the potions currently present in the game along with information on their purpose, brewing time, items required to brew a potion and master notes on how to brew each spell faster.

Exstimulo Potion

Unlocks at: Level 4

What does it do: Improves your spell cast in Traces and Wizarding Challenges by 3 spell casts.

Items required to brew: 1 Bitter Root, 1 Re'em Blood, 1 Snowdrop and 1 Granian Hair

Time: 2 hours

Master Note: Swipe up, swipe up, clockwise turn. (This will reduce brewing time by 15 percent)

Baruffio's Brain Elixir

Unlocks at: Level 4

What does it do: Grants you extra Wizard XP from each Trace and Portkey you complete.

Items required to brew: 2 Leaping Toadstool, 1 Frog Brain, 1 Runespoor Egg and 1 Powdered Dragon Claw

Time: 12 hours

Master Note: Clockwise turn, pinch in, left swipe, left swipe, pinch out, shake your phone. (This will reduce brewing time by 15 percent)

Healing Potion

Unlocks at: Level 6

What does it do: Helps restore Stamina that you have lost in combat.

Items required to brew: 1 Wormwood, 3 Bubotuber Pus, 2 Dittany and 1 Dragon Liver

Time: 2 hours

Master Note: Pinch out, Clockwise turn, multiple taps, pinch in. (This will reduce brewing time by 15 percent)

Invigoration Draught

Unlocks at: Level 8

What does it do: Grants focus for Strategic Spells in Wizarding Challenges.

Items required to brew: 1 Honeywater, 1 Vervaine Infusion, 1 Scurveygrass and 2 Lovage

Time: 3 hours

Master Note: Swipe right, swipe up, swipe up, pinch out. (This will reduce brewing time by 15 percent)

Strong Exstimulo Potion

Unlocks at: Level 9

What does it do: Improves your spell cast in Traces and Wizarding Challenges by 4 spell casts.

Items required to brew: 3 Bitter Root, 4 Snowdrop, 1 Re'em Blood and 1 Abraxan Hair

Time: 4 hours

Master Note: Swipe up, swipe up, anti-clockwise turn, clockwise turn. (This will reduce brewing time by 15 percent)

Dawdle Draught

Unlocks at: Level 10

What does it do: Reduces the Confoundable's likelihood of fleeing with the Foundable, giving you more chance to cast spells in a Trace.

Items required to brew: 2 Valerian Root, 1 Sopophorous Bean, 1 Butterscotch and 1 Hermit Crab Shell

Time: 6 hours

Master Note: Shake your phone, clockwise turn, anti-clockwise turn, anti-clockwise turn, pinch in. (This will reduce brewing time by 15 percent)

Strong Invigoration Draught

Unlocks at: Level 10

What does it do: Grants 3 Focus for casting Strategic Spells in Wizarding Challenges.

Items required to brew: 1 Honeywater, 1 Vervain Infusion, 1 Survygrass and 2 Sneezewort

Time: 6 hours

Master Note: Swipe right, swipe up, swipe up, swipe up, pinch out, pinch out. (This will reduce brewing time by 15 percent)

Potent Extimulo Potion

Unlocks at: Level 13

What does it do: Improves your spell cast in Traces and Wizarding Challenges by 5 spell casts.

Items required to brew: 4 Bitter Root, 6 Snowdrop, 2 Re'em Blood and 1 Abraxan Hair

Time: 8 hours

Master Note: Swipe up, swipe right, swipe up, anti-clockwise turn, clockwise turn, anti-clockwise turn. (This will reduce brewing time by 15 percent)

Wit-Sharpening Potion