Harry Potter Wizards Unite: Brewing potions and how to use Master Notes

A detailed guide to all you need to know about potions in Niantic's Harry Potter Wizards Unite.

Shomik Sen BhattacharjeeJun 27, 2019 13:59:46 IST

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite features various kinds of potions that will enable you to complete tasks, especially when it comes to taking on 'Foundables'.

In order to brew a potion you'll need the recipe, ingredients and most importantly, you'll have to reach level 4 to brew them. In order to get started on brewing a potion, you'll need to tap on the briefcase icon and then select 'Potions' where you can tap on one of the slots to start the process. If you're missing any ingredients you also have the option of filling it in by paying in-game gold.

Harry Potter Wizards Unite: Brewing potions and how to use Master Notes

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite.

You can choose to stop right there if you want and just wait but if you tap on the spoon handle poking out of the cauldron you'll be able to access Master Notes. Here, performing a sequence of specific motions over the cauldron will help you reduce a percentage of time required to brew the potion.

Here's an expansive list of all the potions currently present in the game along with information on their purpose, brewing time, items required to brew a potion and master notes on how to brew each spell faster.

Exstimulo Potion

  • Unlocks at: Level 4
  • What does it do: Improves your spell cast in Traces and Wizarding Challenges by 3 spell casts.
  • Items required to brew: 1 Bitter Root, 1 Re'em Blood, 1 Snowdrop and 1 Granian Hair
  • Time: 2 hours
  • Master Note: Swipe up, swipe up, clockwise turn. (This will reduce brewing time by 15 percent)

Exstimulo potion

Baruffio's Brain Elixir

  • Unlocks at: Level 4
  • What does it do: Grants you extra Wizard XP from each Trace and Portkey you complete.
  • Items required to brew: 2 Leaping Toadstool, 1 Frog Brain, 1 Runespoor Egg and 1 Powdered Dragon Claw
  • Time: 12 hours
  • Master Note: Clockwise turn, pinch in, left swipe, left swipe, pinch out, shake your phone. (This will reduce brewing time by 15 percent)

Buraffio's brain potion

Healing Potion

  • Unlocks at: Level 6
  • What does it do: Helps restore Stamina that you have lost in combat.
  • Items required to brew: 1 Wormwood, 3 Bubotuber Pus, 2 Dittany and 1 Dragon Liver
  • Time: 2 hours
  • Master Note: Pinch out, Clockwise turn, multiple taps, pinch in. (This will reduce brewing time by 15 percent)

Healing potion

Invigoration Draught

  • Unlocks at: Level 8
  • What does it do: Grants focus for Strategic Spells in Wizarding Challenges.
  • Items required to brew: 1 Honeywater, 1 Vervaine Infusion, 1 Scurveygrass and 2 Lovage
  • Time: 3 hours
  • Master Note: Swipe right, swipe up, swipe up, pinch out. (This will reduce brewing time by 15 percent)

Invigoration Draught

Strong Exstimulo Potion

  • Unlocks at: Level 9
  • What does it do: Improves your spell cast in Traces and Wizarding Challenges by 4 spell casts.
  • Items required to brew: 3 Bitter Root, 4 Snowdrop, 1 Re'em Blood and 1 Abraxan Hair
  • Time: 4 hours
  • Master Note: Swipe up, swipe up, anti-clockwise turn, clockwise turn. (This will reduce brewing time by 15 percent)

Dawdle Draught

  • Unlocks at: Level 10
  • What does it do: Reduces the Confoundable's likelihood of fleeing with the Foundable, giving you more chance to cast spells in a Trace.
  • Items required to brew: 2 Valerian Root, 1 Sopophorous Bean, 1 Butterscotch and 1 Hermit Crab Shell
  • Time: 6 hours
  • Master Note: Shake your phone, clockwise turn, anti-clockwise turn, anti-clockwise turn, pinch in. (This will reduce brewing time by 15 percent)

Strong Invigoration Draught

  • Unlocks at: Level 10
  • What does it do: Grants 3 Focus for casting Strategic Spells in Wizarding Challenges.
  • Items required to brew: 1 Honeywater, 1 Vervain Infusion, 1 Survygrass and 2 Sneezewort
  • Time: 6 hours
  • Master Note: Swipe right, swipe up, swipe up, swipe up, pinch out, pinch out. (This will reduce brewing time by 15 percent)

Potent Extimulo Potion

  • Unlocks at: Level 13
  • What does it do: Improves your spell cast in Traces and Wizarding Challenges by 5 spell casts.
  • Items required to brew: 4 Bitter Root, 6 Snowdrop, 2 Re'em Blood and 1 Abraxan Hair
  • Time: 8 hours
  • Master Note: Swipe up, swipe right, swipe up, anti-clockwise turn, clockwise turn, anti-clockwise turn. (This will reduce brewing time by 15 percent)

Wit-Sharpening Potion

  • Unlocks at: Level 15
  • What does it do: Increases your spell's efficacy against Elite Foes in Wizarding Challenges by 50 percent.
  • Item required to brew: 4 Ginger Root, 3 Newt Spleen, 1 Ground Scarab Beetles and 1 Armadillo Bile
  • Time: 4 hours
  • Master Note: Pinch out, swipe up, swipe up, multiple taps. (This will reduce brewing time by 15 percent)

