Halo Infinite free-to-play multiplayer component to launch later this year on Xbox and PC

Joseph Staten, creative head of Halo Infinite, said that although they are continuing the story of Master Chief and Cortana, the new game is also going to be welcoming for the new players.


FP TrendingJun 15, 2021 16:41:36 IST

Video game developer 343 Industries has revealed that along with the single-player Halo Infinite game, the free-to-play multiplayer component will also be launched. The Halo Infinite game will be launched later this year, however, a date has not been decided yet. It was confirmed by 343 Industries at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase on Sunday, 13 June. At the event, it was also revealed that the Halo Infinite Multiplayer game on Xbox Series X will be at up to 120fps.

The story which was left at the end of Halo 5 will continue with Halo Infinite. Master Chief will go on an adventure to unravel the mystery behind the disappearance of Cortana. Joseph Staten, creative head of Halo Infinite, said that although they are continuing the story of Master Chief and Cortana, the new game is also going to be welcoming for the new players.

He added that a new UNSC AI 'the Weapon' will also be introduced in Halo Infinite. The Weapon has been created to stop Cortana.

Microsoft India released a video of the 343 Industries. The behind-the-scenes video shows the developers working on creating the first free-to-play multiplayer game of the franchise.

