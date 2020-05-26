Tuesday, May 26, 2020Back to
Halo 3 for PC is expected to begin public testing phase in the first half of June

Players will have to register for the Halo Insider programme to participate in the upcoming flights.


FP TrendingMay 26, 2020 16:54:51 IST

The original Halo trilogy will soon be available on PC. The 343 Industries team, which has developed the game, has announced that it aims to begin the public testing for Halo 3’s Master Chief Collection sometime in the first half of June.

Halo 2

The 343 Industries Team said that Halo 3 will be available for Master Chief Collection on PC. The early stages of flighting in Ring 1 are underway.

According to a report by Metro.co.uk, flighting is a Microsoft term used to describe a beta.

The report said that considering that all the earlier games have been released approximately with a month after the public tests, Halo 3 can be expected to release on PC sometime in the month of July.

“Next week, we aim to get the completely paired down flight build into our partners hands, which is much sooner than usual. Our goal is to have the Halo 3 public flight kicked off in the first half of June. We can’t wait to get the community involved!” the team added.

It was recently revealed that Halo 2: Anniversary is available on Xbox Game Pass for PC and Steam. The anniversary edition has been launched as part of The Master Chief Collection and is the third game in the series to arrive on PC.

The game includes an updated multiplayer experience and features remaster of 7 iconic Halo 2 maps. It also has more weapons and power-ups compared to the original game.

