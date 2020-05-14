Thursday, May 14, 2020Back to
Halo 2: Anniversary now available on Xbox Game Pass for PC and Steam

The game resumes after the defeat of the military which has allowed humanity’s "greatest foe" to get a "foothold on Earth."


FP TrendingMay 14, 2020 17:17:31 IST

Popular video game Halo 2: Anniversary is now available on Xbox Game Pass for PC and Steam. The anniversary edition has been launched as part of The Master Chief Collection and is the third game in the series to arrive on PC.

As per Halo's blog, the game resumes after the defeat of the military which has allowed humanity’s "greatest foe" to get a "foothold on Earth." According to the post, "The fate of the planet now lies in the hands of one man – Spartan 117 – the Master Chief."

Spartan 117 has to overcome overwhelming odds and rely on new weapons, allies to drive back to the Covenant and uncover a secret.

Halo 2: Anniversary now available on Xbox Game Pass for PC and Steam

Halo: Master Chief Collection on PC.

Halo 2: Anniversary includes an updated multiplayer experience and features remasters of 7 iconic Halo 2 maps. It also has more weapons and power-ups compared to the original game.

Halo 2: Anniversary is a HD remastered version of the original Halo 2 that was released on Xbox in 2004.

The game originally came out as part of Halo: The Master Chief Collection on Xbox One in 2014. The compilation originally featured Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST (Campaign), and Halo 4. The report added that Microsoft released Halo: Reach into the compilation almost five years after its initial release.

Windows Central reports that other games coming to the collection in the future include Halo 3: ODST, Halo 3, and Halo 4. It also said that both Halo: Reach and Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary are available to gamers for play now.

