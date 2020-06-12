Friday, June 12, 2020Back to
Grand Theft Auto V will be available on the new PlayStation 5 by the end of 2021

A new standalone version of GTA Online will be available for free exclusively for PS 5 players during the first three months.


FP TrendingJun 12, 2020 16:41:44 IST

The fifth installment of Grand Theft Auto is coming to PlayStation 5 in the second half of 2021. At the recent online PS5 event, Rockstar Games announced that an “expanded and enhanced” GTA V will be released on the latest console next year. A Rockstar Newswire report confirmed the same.

The PlayStation 5 design was unveiled on Thursday at Sony’s online event and it was revealed that the adventures of Michael, Franklin and Trevor will be coming to a “new generation of consoles, including PlayStation 5”. This “new generation” version will see a sleuth of advancements in terms of enhancing the playing experience – from “technical improvements, visual upgrades and performance enhancements” to getting the support of the latest hardware, so that the game becomes “more beautiful and more responsive than ever”.

Grand Theft Auto V will be available on the new PlayStation 5 by the end of 2021

Grand Theft Auto V

GTA V was first released on the PlayStation 3, before coming to PlayStation 4, so the PS5 version will be the game’s third platform. Rockstar's open-world action game is loved across the world and it is unlikely that GTA V will be a PS5 exclusive release, meaning we can soon see an announcement for Xbox Series X.

In a blog post, Sony said that some “additional” GTA Online content exclusive to the latest generation hardware will be released. Hinting exciting news for the gaming fans, the post also revealed that a “new standalone version of GTA Online” will also be available for free “exclusively” for PlayStation 5 players during the first three months.

“All PlayStation Plus members on PlayStation 4 will get GTA $1,000,000 (deposited within 72 hours into their in-game Maze Bank account) each month they play GTA Online until the launch of GTA Online on PlayStation 5,” the post further said.

