tech2 News Staff

Grand Theft Auto V has arrived on Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass service. The Subscribers who either have Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will be able to play GTA V from their Xbox consoles.

The announcement came from the official Xbox Game Pass handle on Twitter. Game Pass is a subscription service that gives players access to a huge library of games. Players pay a monthly fee and they can play any of the games. And now, GTA V has been introduced to its ever-increasing list of games.

Have you seen the news lately? pic.twitter.com/fYxxQI06tD — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) January 3, 2020

The subscription will give players access to the Diamond Heist DLC for The Diamond Resort and Casino that was recently released on 12 December. It will be available to play for subscribers only on consoles. PC Game Pass subscribers won’t have access to the game, reports Kotaku.

You can get the first three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate only for Rs 50. Then, you can continue the service for Rs 3,000 for every quarter. This includes both PC and console games as well as Xbox Live Gold. If you wish to only go for PC, you can get it for an introductory price of Rs 329 per month whereas, on the console, it’s Rs 699 monthly.

