Saturday, January 04, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Grand Theft Auto V is the latest title to be added on Xbox Game Pass

Xbox Game Pass will also include GTA Online and the recent Diamond Heist DLC included in the subscription.


tech2 News StaffJan 04, 2020 19:05:11 IST

Grand Theft Auto V has arrived on Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass service. The Subscribers who either have Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will be able to play GTA V from their Xbox consoles.

Grand Theft Auto V is the latest title to be added on Xbox Game Pass

Grand Theft Auto V poster.

The announcement came from the official Xbox Game Pass handle on Twitter. Game Pass is a subscription service that gives players access to a huge library of games. Players pay a monthly fee and they can play any of the games. And now, GTA V has been introduced to its ever-increasing list of games.

The subscription will give players access to the Diamond Heist DLC for The Diamond Resort and Casino that was recently released on 12 December. It will be available to play for subscribers only on consoles. PC Game Pass subscribers won’t have access to the game, reports Kotaku.

You can get the first three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate only for Rs 50. Then, you can continue the service for Rs 3,000 for every quarter. This includes both PC and console games as well as Xbox Live Gold. If you wish to only go for PC, you can get it for an introductory price of Rs 329 per month whereas, on the console, it’s Rs 699 monthly.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Gamingpro Ocean | Ep4: Ocean Sharma | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Gamingpro Ocean | Ep4: Ocean Sharma | 1Up Gaming

Ocean Sharma takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Ocean Sharma takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Shreeman Legend on Mortal, Rakazone, RawKnee and HydraFlick | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend on Mortal, Rakazone, RawKnee and HydraFlick | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Tracking the next GTA V DLC: rumours, speculations and analysis

May 27, 2016
Tracking the next GTA V DLC: rumours, speculations and analysis
Rockstar Games announces Further Adventures in Finance and Felony DLC for Grand Theft Auto V

Rockstar Games announces Further Adventures in Finance and Felony DLC for Grand Theft Auto V

May 30, 2016
Take-Two to not give GTA games an annual release cycle

Take-Two to not give GTA games an annual release cycle

Nov 29, 2012
Grand Theft Auto V to have inventory system

Grand Theft Auto V to have inventory system

Nov 19, 2012
GTA V for PC, Wii U under consideration: Rockstar

GTA V for PC, Wii U under consideration: Rockstar

Nov 20, 2012
Grand Theft Auto V will have sharks and submarines

Grand Theft Auto V will have sharks and submarines

Dec 24, 2012

science

Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Space and Astronomy

Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Dec 27, 2019
Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019
One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Parker Probe Findings

One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Dec 06, 2019
NASA's Parker probe to the sun reveals surprises about solar wind, a year into its 7-year mission

Parker Probe Findings

NASA's Parker probe to the sun reveals surprises about solar wind, a year into its 7-year mission

Dec 06, 2019