Friday, December 11, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Grand Theft Auto online will soon have underground nightclub with real world DJs

Week one of the club will see Detroit legend Moodymann playing soul, techno and disco, supported by his dancers.


FP TrendingDec 11, 2020 15:59:29 IST

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online will soon see the premiere of a concert venue with The Music Locker, an underground nightclub that will feature real-world resident DJs. Rockstar Games made the announcement on Monday, stating that The Music Locker is underground in all possible ways. It is located directly underneath The Diamond Casino & Resort and is reportedly going to be home to a new wave of world class DJs. It further added, "If you’re ready to grab some drinks, find a partner and dance the night away, The Music Locker is the place to go, with stunning visuals and an impeccable sound system ready to deliver basslines directly to your midsection."

Grand Theft Auto online will soon have underground nightclub with real world DJs

Grand Theft Auto V

As per the release, week one of the club will see Detroit legend Moodymann playing soul, techno and disco, supported by his dancers. The season will later see Berlin collective Keinemusic doling out sounds of open-air beach parties to the darkest nights in Europe. Palms Trax will also be seen preparing to bring old-school house, disco and the latest from the UK underground to the club.

As per the release, while The Music Locker will be open to everyone, owners of a Penthouse in The Diamond will have special admission to table service in the club's VIP section.

According to a report by NME, Rockstar Games has also teased that more news surrounding the club will be arriving soon, including news on new radio stations, more new DJs and extra music stations.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Rockstar to give $500,000 in-game money to ease player woes in GTA Online

Oct 12, 2013
Rockstar to give $500,000 in-game money to ease player woes in GTA Online
Rockstar releases patch 1.04 for Grand Theft Auto Online

Rockstar releases patch 1.04 for Grand Theft Auto Online

Oct 21, 2013
GTA Online for PS4 owners is finally up and running after massive 16 hour downtime

GTA Online for PS4 owners is finally up and running after massive 16 hour downtime

Jan 12, 2016
Rockstar adding more servers to avoid issues during the launch of GTA Online

Rockstar adding more servers to avoid issues during the launch of GTA Online

Sep 26, 2013
Rockstar elaborates on Grand Theft Auto Online's microtransactions

Rockstar elaborates on Grand Theft Auto Online's microtransactions

Sep 26, 2013
Grand Theft Auto Online may have microtransactions

Grand Theft Auto Online may have microtransactions

Sep 24, 2013

science

Precision agriculture could boost India's food production capacity, encourage sustainable farming

Agritech

Precision agriculture could boost India's food production capacity, encourage sustainable farming

Dec 10, 2020
SpaceX SN8 prototype crashes in fireball after a partly-successful high-altitude test flight

Spaceflight

SpaceX SN8 prototype crashes in fireball after a partly-successful high-altitude test flight

Dec 10, 2020
Ocean like no other: Southern Ocean’s rich ecology, significance for global climate

Marine Ecology

Ocean like no other: Southern Ocean’s rich ecology, significance for global climate

Dec 09, 2020
Covid-19 immunity: ‘Natural immunity’ from Covid-19 infection better than a vaccine?

Covid-19 Immunity

Covid-19 immunity: ‘Natural immunity’ from Covid-19 infection better than a vaccine?

Dec 09, 2020