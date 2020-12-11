FP Trending

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online will soon see the premiere of a concert venue with The Music Locker, an underground nightclub that will feature real-world resident DJs. Rockstar Games made the announcement on Monday, stating that The Music Locker is underground in all possible ways. It is located directly underneath The Diamond Casino & Resort and is reportedly going to be home to a new wave of world class DJs. It further added, "If you’re ready to grab some drinks, find a partner and dance the night away, The Music Locker is the place to go, with stunning visuals and an impeccable sound system ready to deliver basslines directly to your midsection."

As per the release, week one of the club will see Detroit legend Moodymann playing soul, techno and disco, supported by his dancers. The season will later see Berlin collective Keinemusic doling out sounds of open-air beach parties to the darkest nights in Europe. Palms Trax will also be seen preparing to bring old-school house, disco and the latest from the UK underground to the club.

As per the release, while The Music Locker will be open to everyone, owners of a Penthouse in The Diamond will have special admission to table service in the club's VIP section.

According to a report by NME, Rockstar Games has also teased that more news surrounding the club will be arriving soon, including news on new radio stations, more new DJs and extra music stations.