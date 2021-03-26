FP Trending

Gamers are still waiting for the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6 by Rockstar Games. We are only three months into 2021 but within this time, there have been a number of rumours about the game. Let us take a look at all the rumours and leaks surrounding Grand Theft Auto 6. One of the biggest leaks about the game was when it was revealed that Grand Theft Auto 6 will be similar to Red Dead Redemption 2 as it would be based on a chapter system, reported Game Rant.

As per the leak, the game might be released by October 2023 and that the first two chapters of Grand Theft Auto 6 might be set up in the 1970s. It further said that the new version of the game is expected to give a more grounded feel and will be set in Florida.

Another rumour about the trailer release of Grand Theft Auto 6 was sparked after a job listing was shared by Rockstar for the role of Cinematic Gameplay Capture Artist in February. Sportskeeda speculates the possibility that the job opportunity may not have anything to do with the game, however, it agrees to the possibility that a trailer for the game might be released.

Then, Tom Henderson, a YouTuber had claimed that Grand Theft Auto 6 will have a playable male and female protagonist. The claim was backed by LegacyKillaHD, another YouTuber.