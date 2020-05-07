FP Trending

The Google Stadia wireless controller will soon be a reality. From this week, Stadia Controllers will no longer have to be plugged into a computer or a laptop to play online games.

Stadia posted a Tweet where they hinted this. “New #StadiaPro games, wireless Stadia Controller support on web, and more are arriving on #Stadia,” read the post.

New #StadiaPro games, wireless Stadia Controller support on web, and more are arriving on #Stadia. Check out our blog for all the details → https://t.co/8sFXRfL3p0 pic.twitter.com/rwNKFjylqo — Stadia (@GoogleStadia) May 5, 2020

Taking to their community blog, the Stadia team said, “You’ll be able to link your Stadia Controller and Stadia.com through your Wi-Fi network and play without a USB-C cable connection.”

It also said that wireless linking requires that both the Stadia Controller and the device gamers want to play on are connected to the same Wi-Fi network.

When Stadia was launched in November last year, the capability to play wirelessly was restricted to Chromecast Ultra.

Google has also introduced an update that enables users to capture screenshots and video clips on phones as well as on web using the Stadia Controller or the computer keyboard. The captured images will automatically be saved to the users' Stadia account.

Google recently announced that its cloud-based streaming service Stadia has witnessed a surge in users. The increase in numbers came after the tech giant gave away two months of free access to the premium version for gamers who are practising self-quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to data from analytics firm Sensor Tower, Stadia’s mobile app has crossed 1 million installs globally.

