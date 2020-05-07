Thursday, May 07, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Google Stadia's game controller will no longer have to be plugged into a computer, laptop to play online

The wireless linking requires that both the Stadia Controller and the device gamers want to play on are connected to the same Wi-Fi network.


FP TrendingMay 07, 2020 18:13:04 IST

The Google Stadia wireless controller will soon be a reality. From this week, Stadia Controllers will no longer have to be plugged into a computer or a laptop to play online games.

Google Stadias game controller will no longer have to be plugged into a computer, laptop to play online

Google Stadia controller.

Stadia posted a Tweet where they hinted this. “New #StadiaPro games, wireless Stadia Controller support on web, and more are arriving on #Stadia,” read the post.

Taking to their community blog, the Stadia team said, “You’ll be able to link your Stadia Controller and Stadia.com through your Wi-Fi network and play without a USB-C cable connection.”

It also said that wireless linking requires that both the Stadia Controller and the device gamers want to play on are connected to the same Wi-Fi network.

When Stadia was launched in November last year, the capability to play wirelessly was restricted to Chromecast Ultra.

Google has also introduced an update that enables users to capture screenshots and video clips on phones as well as on web using the Stadia Controller or the computer keyboard. The captured images will automatically be saved to the users' Stadia account.

Google recently announced that its cloud-based streaming service Stadia has witnessed a surge in users. The increase in numbers came after the tech giant gave away two months of free access to the premium version for gamers who are practising self-quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to data from analytics firm Sensor Tower, Stadia’s mobile app has crossed 1 million installs globally.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

Deleted video

Deleted video

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Google Stadia

Google Stadia's mobile app crosses 1 million installs globally since it offered free two months access

Apr 23, 2020
Google Stadia's mobile app crosses 1 million installs globally since it offered free two months access
Google Stadia Connect livestream to be held today at 9.30 pm IST: What to expect, how to catch it live

Google Stadia Connect

Google Stadia Connect livestream to be held today at 9.30 pm IST: What to expect, how to catch it live

Apr 28, 2020
New Google Search feature will let users add movies and TV shows to a watchlist

Google Search

New Google Search feature will let users add movies and TV shows to a watchlist

Apr 23, 2020
Google brings back popular Doodle games so you stay home, stay safe and have some fun

Google Doodle

Google brings back popular Doodle games so you stay home, stay safe and have some fun

May 06, 2020
Users may soon be able to call people on Google Duo using emails: Report

Google Duo

Users may soon be able to call people on Google Duo using emails: Report

May 02, 2020
Google makes sharing Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides and Forms easier with new update

Google

Google makes sharing Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides and Forms easier with new update

Apr 30, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020