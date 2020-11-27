FP Trending

Currently, there are 200 developers building 400 new games for Google Stadia. In an interaction with MobileSyrup, the service's director of games, Jack Buser said that these new games are slated to launch over the next few years, and not necessarily all in 2021. During the course of the interaction, de spoke of Google's new platform, the things he is proud of and some of the talks around Stadia. According to Buser, his team has nearly finished planning for 2021 and is focused more on mapping out 2022.

Buser revealed that Google has 400 new games heading to Stadia, but does not elaborate much, instead saying that when those games land, whether it is the calendar year of 2021 or beyond, will be revealed by them in the future.

On a query about a lot of Dadias (older or middle-aged gentlemen and dads) being interested in Stadia, he revealed that Stadia is in 14 countries and there are a lot of people who used to play games quite a bit and have lapsed. Many of them do not have the budget of buying a $500 gaming console and for those people, Stadia is perfect. They do not have to pay any money and still get 30 games for free. And if they pay $10 subscription a month, they are allowed to keep the games for as long as they are subscribed.

Additionally, he also spoke about Google having two first-party studios in Montreal and Los Angeles, an exclusive deal with Harmonix, and a roster of veteran game developers and producers overseeing everything.