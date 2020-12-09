Wednesday, December 09, 2020Back to
Google Stadia users will now be able to livestream directly to YouTube

Users will reportedly need to tap the 'Stream directly to YouTube' button under the Livestream option in Stadia's friends menu.


FP TrendingDec 09, 2020 16:38:51 IST

Google is rolling out one of the biggest features for Stadia. Every Stadia user will be able to live stream directly to YouTube. It seems that Google has started a slow rollout of direct YouTube live streaming for its Stadia platform with the button no longer showing 'coming soon' for some users, according to a report by 9To5Google. Users will reportedly need to tap the 'Stream directly to YouTube' button under the Livestream option in Stadia's friends menu. Once done, Stadia asks for a title for the streaming video as well as privacy options, the audience (whether it is suitable or not for kids) and the option to show viewer count while one is playing.

Google Stadia controller. Representational Image.

Gamers can also turn on extra features such as Crowd Choice and Crowd Play from the UI. However, the last feature is yet to roll out widely.

The report further adds that there are four options to capture audio. The first is the YouTube & Game Chat which means the game audio, player voice and anyone else in the in-game voice chat; YouTube only, which is the game audio and player audio only, Party Chat Only, which is the game audio streaming with no voice, but party chat functional in private and No one, where no viewers or players will hear the broadcaster, but the game audio is streamed. However, it is unclear if Google has any option for muting the audio stream to prevent issues with copyright.

According to a report in The Verge, Google has confirmed that every Stadia user will be able to livestream directly to YouTube starting from 9 December. The feature comes at a time when Stadia is all geared up to release Cyberpunk 2077.

