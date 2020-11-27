Friday, November 27, 2020Back to
Google Stadia to add six new games including Into the Breach, Hitman 2 and more to Stadia Pro on 1 December

Players can claim all six of the games in December and keep them for as long as they remain a member of Stadia Pro.


FP TrendingNov 27, 2020 10:27:17 IST

Google Stadia is adding six new games to its collection on 1 December as part of Stadia Pro. Stadia took to its official community forum to make the announcement. The games will be available as part of the Stadia Pro subscription that costs $9.99 per month. As per the community forum, the games that are coming to Stadia Pro include Into the Breach, Hitman 2, Kine, Monster Jam Steel Titans, Everspace and Secret Neighbour. As per the forum, players can claim all six of the games in December and keep them for as long as they remain a member of Stadia pro.

30 November is the last chance for Stadia Pro owners to claim SUPERHOT, Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid, Little Nightmares, Hello Neighbor, and Super Bomberman R Online for free with Stadia Pro.

"They’re just some of the more than 30 games you can get right now with Stadia Pro," the statement adds.

The forum also revealed that there are 93 games with special savings as a rundown to Black Friday sales. These games on Stadia store include Assassin’s Creed, Borderlands 3, Destiny 2, Doom Eternal, Dragon Ball Xenoverse, Far Cry 5, GRID and Hitman among others. Stadia Pro subscribers can save even more on 45 games in the Stadia store.

Jack Buser, the service's director of games for Google Stadia has also recently revealed that there are currently 200 developers building 400 new games for Google Stadia, during an interaction with MobileSyrup. Buser, however, added that these new games are slated to launch over the next few years and not necessarily all in 2021.

 

