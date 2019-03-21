Thursday, March 21, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Google Stadia game creators can use competing cloud providers to host their games

Hosting the data elsewhere, however, could lead to slower loading times or less crisp streaming quality

ReutersMar 21, 2019 10:06:30 IST

A Google executive offered new details on Wednesday about the company’s upcoming video game streaming service, telling Reuters that game makers may use competing cloud providers and must avoid some inappropriate content.

Google, owned by Alphabet Inc, unveiled Stadia on Tuesday, saying the service launching this year would make playing high-quality video games in an internet browser as easy as watching a movie on its YouTube service.

Google Stadia game creators can use competing cloud providers to host their games

Spectators look on during a Google keynote address announcing a new video gaming streaming service named Stadia that attempts to capitalize on the company's cloud technology and global network of data centers, at the Gaming Developers Conference in San Francisco, California, U.S., March 19, 2019. REUTERS/Stephen Lam - HP1EF3J1G72EW

The game would operate on Google’s servers, receiving commands from a user’s controller and sending video streams to their screen. Player settings, leaderboards, matchmaking tools and other data related to the game would “not necessarily” have to reside on Google’s servers, Phil Harrison, a Google vice president, said in an interview.

Hosting the data elsewhere, however, could lead to slower loading times or less crisp streaming quality, he said.

“Obviously, we would want and incentivise the publisher to bring as much of their backend as possible” to Google servers, he said. “But Stadia can reach out to other public and private cloud services.”

The approach could limit Google’s revenue from Stadia. It has declined to comment on the business model for the new service, but attracting new customers to Google’s paid cloud computing program is one of Stadia’s aims.

If a game publisher was using Amazon for some tools, “the first thing I would do is introduce you to the Google Cloud team,” Harrison said.

File photo from Google Stadia launch. Image: Reuters

File photo from Google Stadia launch. Image: Reuters

In addition, Stadia will require games to follow content guidelines that build upon the system of Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB), a self-regulatory body, he said.

“We absolutely will not have A-O content,” Harrison said, referring to the ESRB’s moniker for the rare designation of a game as adult-only because of intense violence, pornography or real-money gambling.

He said Stadia’s guidelines would not be public.

(Also read: Google Stadia: Late to the cloud gaming party, and still an impractical dream)

Asked about growing public concerns about game addiction, Harrison said Stadia would empower parents with controls on “what you play, when you play and who you play with.”

Google views Stadia as connecting its various efforts in gaming, including selling them on its mobile app store, Harrison said. But game streaming, he said, is an opportunity to tackle among the most complex technical challenges around and potentially apply breakthroughs to other industries.

“We think we can grow a very significant games market vertical,” he said. “And by getting this right we can advance the state of the art of computing.”

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Mom’s voice guides whatever I do, says Deepika Padukone


Top Stories

latest videos

The Art of Baiting in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 9

The Art of Baiting in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 9

Add fun to your run | What The App

Add fun to your run | What The App

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science

Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8

Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

One Finger OP or What?

One Finger OP or What?

Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6

Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6

Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science

Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science

Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms

Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms


also see

Google Stadia

Google Stadia: Late to the cloud gaming party, and still an impractical dream

Mar 20, 2019
Google Stadia: Late to the cloud gaming party, and still an impractical dream
Google Stadia's most intriguing features have a YouTube problem

Google

Google Stadia's most intriguing features have a YouTube problem

Mar 20, 2019
Google unveils its cloud gaming service Stadia along with dedicated gaming controller

Stadia

Google unveils its cloud gaming service Stadia along with dedicated gaming controller

Mar 19, 2019
Daily Bulletin: Narendra Modi to address 25 lakh chowkidars; Goa CM Pramod Sawant faces floor test; day's top stories

NewsTracker

Daily Bulletin: Narendra Modi to address 25 lakh chowkidars; Goa CM Pramod Sawant faces floor test; day's top stories

Mar 20, 2019
Google patent reveals possible controller design which could launch on 19 March

Google

Google patent reveals possible controller design which could launch on 19 March

Mar 11, 2019
Google Lookout is an app that recognises objects for the visually impaired

Lookout

Google Lookout is an app that recognises objects for the visually impaired

Mar 14, 2019

science

Tiny 'water bears' could teach us how to survive extreme environments, science says

Hardy Insects

Tiny 'water bears' could teach us how to survive extreme environments, science says

Mar 21, 2019
El Niño and La Niña tinker with Western disturbances and India’s winters too

Indian Winters

El Niño and La Niña tinker with Western disturbances and India’s winters too

Mar 21, 2019
NASA scientists are shocked by plumes seen erupting from surface of asteroid Bennu

Plumes on Bennu

NASA scientists are shocked by plumes seen erupting from surface of asteroid Bennu

Mar 20, 2019
Jellyfish-inspired electronic skin made by researchers heals itself, resists water

Robotics

Jellyfish-inspired electronic skin made by researchers heals itself, resists water

Mar 20, 2019