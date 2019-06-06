Google is all set to reveal the details of its recently announced cloud gaming service named Stadia. The company is hosting a pre-E3 presentation called Google Stadia Connect where it's going to announce the pricing, supported games and all the information there is to the service. We might also get a live demo of the service at the event.
Spectators look on during a Google keynote address announcing a new video gaming streaming service named Stadia that attempts to capitalize on the company's cloud technology and a global network of data centers, at the Gaming Developers Conference in San Francisco, California, U.S. Image: Reuters.
Google Stadia was unveiled by the company this year at the Game Developers Conference (GDC). Although it looked promising, just like every other cloud gaming/streaming service, latency is the biggest hurdle Google will have to tackle. This issue is still a problem across all the similar services. Today, we'll get to know whether Google has successfully solved the latency problem to move a step closer to the ultimate dream of lag-free cloud gaming.
