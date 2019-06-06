Thursday, June 06, 2019Back to
Google Stadia Connect LIVE Updates: Pricing, game reveals, launch details and more

tech2 News StaffJun 06, 2019 21:19:30 IST

In a pre-E3 event, Google is announcing all the details about its cloud gaming service called Stadia.

Google is all set to reveal the details of its recently announced cloud gaming service named Stadia. The company is hosting a pre-E3 presentation called Google Stadia Connect where it's going to announce the pricing, supported games and all the information there is to the service. We might also get a live demo of the service at the event.

Spectators look on during a Google keynote address announcing a new video gaming streaming service named Stadia that attempts to capitalize on the company's cloud technology and a global network of data centers, at the Gaming Developers Conference in San Francisco, California, U.S. Image: Reuters.

Google Stadia was unveiled by the company this year at the Game Developers Conference (GDC). Although it looked promising, just like every other cloud gaming/streaming service, latency is the biggest hurdle Google will have to tackle. This issue is still a problem across all the similar services. Today, we'll get to know whether Google has successfully solved the latency problem to move a step closer to the ultimate dream of lag-free cloud gaming.

  • 21:36 (IST)

    First game reveal

    Baldur's Gate 3 is the first game from Larian Studios that will be coming to Google Stadia.

  • 21:33 (IST)

    Stadia Connect is live!

    Gamers will be able to play games using Stadia on PC, consoles and the Pixel smartphones, starting from the Pixel 3 and 3a series.

  • 21:27 (IST)

    Unveiled at GDC 2019

    Google had announced Stadia at the Game Developers Conference this year by none other than Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

  • 21:19 (IST)

    Google Stadia Connect

    Google's Stadia Connect presentation will soon begin where we will finally get to know more details about the company's cloud gaming service.

