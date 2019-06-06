Google is all set to reveal the details of its recently announced cloud gaming service named Stadia. The company is hosting a pre-E3 presentation called Google Stadia Connect where it's going to announce the pricing, supported games and all the information there is to the service. We might also get a live demo of the service at the event.

Google Stadia was unveiled by the company this year at the Game Developers Conference (GDC). Although it looked promising, just like every other cloud gaming/streaming service, latency is the biggest hurdle Google will have to tackle. This issue is still a problem across all the similar services. Today, we'll get to know whether Google has successfully solved the latency problem to move a step closer to the ultimate dream of lag-free cloud gaming.

