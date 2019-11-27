tech2 News Staff

Google has expanded the number of free games that are included in the Stadia Pro subscription. Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition and Farming Simulator 19 have been added along with Destiny 2: The Collection and Samurai Showdown. The new games will be available for free on the Stadia store starting from 1 December where subscribers have to claim them.

Stadia was launched in a limited setting in several regions around the world but a wider rollout is still awaited. The only option to pay for Stadia is the Pro the Founder or Premiere edition. In the latter, you receive the Stadia controller, Chromecast Ultra dongle, and three months of Stadia Pro.

Essentially, if you want to experience Stadia, you need to be on those selected 14 regions where it has launched and subscribed to the Pro tier. There’s a free tier that will be launching in 2020 restricted to 1080p and 60 fps streaming. However, that won’t include free games. In case you jump ship from the Pro plan to the free one, you will lose the free games from your library as well.

Currently, the library of supported Stadia games includes:

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Attack on Titan: Final Battle 2

Destiny 2: The Collection

Farming Simulator 2019

Final Fantasy 15

Football Manager 2020

Grid

Gylt

Just Dance 2020

Kine

Metro Exodus

Mortal Kombat 11

NBA 2K20

Rage 2

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Red Dead Redemption 2

Samurai Shodown

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Thumper

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition

Trials Rising

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

Do note that Stadia will still require users to own the games either on Stadia or on their respective platforms like Steam or Uplay.

