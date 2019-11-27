Wednesday, November 27, 2019Back to
Google Stadia adds Tomb Raider and Farming Simulator for free in Pro subscription

Currently, only the Google Stadia Pro subscription is live that includes four games for free.


tech2 News StaffNov 27, 2019 16:28:03 IST

Google has expanded the number of free games that are included in the Stadia Pro subscription. Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition and Farming Simulator 19 have been added along with Destiny 2: The Collection and Samurai Showdown. The new games will be available for free on the Stadia store starting from 1 December where subscribers have to claim them.

Google Stadia Pro free games. Image: Google Stadia

Stadia was launched in a limited setting in several regions around the world but a wider rollout is still awaited. The only option to pay for Stadia is the Pro the Founder or Premiere edition. In the latter, you receive the Stadia controller, Chromecast Ultra dongle, and three months of Stadia Pro.

Essentially, if you want to experience Stadia, you need to be on those selected 14 regions where it has launched and subscribed to the Pro tier. There’s a free tier that will be launching in 2020 restricted to 1080p and 60 fps streaming. However, that won’t include free games. In case you jump ship from the Pro plan to the free one, you will lose the free games from your library as well.

Currently, the library of supported Stadia games includes:

  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
  • Attack on Titan: Final Battle 2
  • Destiny 2: The Collection
  • Farming Simulator 2019
  • Final Fantasy 15
  • Football Manager 2020
  • Grid
  • Gylt
  • Just Dance 2020
  • Kine
  • Metro Exodus
  • Mortal Kombat 11
  • NBA 2K20
  • Rage 2
  • Rise of the Tomb Raider
  • Red Dead Redemption 2
  • Samurai Shodown
  • Shadow of the Tomb Raider
  • Thumper
  • Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
  • Trials Rising
  • Wolfenstein: Youngblood

Do note that Stadia will still require users to own the games either on Stadia or on their respective platforms like Steam or Uplay.

