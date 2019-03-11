Monday, March 11, 2019 Back to
Google patent reveals possible controller design which could launch on 19 March

Google is expected to announce more about Project Stream and related gaming hardware at GDC 2019.

tech2 News Staff Mar 11, 2019 17:24:33 IST

There have been numerous reports which suggest that Google has been working towards launching a game streaming service, dubbed as Project Stream.

As part of Project Stream, Google is also expected to announce new gaming hardware and now there's evidence to suggest that a new controller could definitely feature.

A patent filed by the internet search giant describes what appears to be a hand-held controller for the game streaming service. The description for the controller suggests its use for activating or controlling a game on a supported host device.

Controller design revealed in the patent filed by Google. Image: Google

As per a report by The Verge, the patent also details the notification system for the controller that alerts the player when a game is available if the user has received an invitation, alerts on leaderboard movement or even a chat request from another player.

Controller design revealed in the patent filed by Google. Image: Google

In addition to that, the patent includes a series of illustrations showing off the controller's design. The dual-joystick setup is shown inclusive of shoulder and trigger buttons, a directional D-pad, gameplay buttons and also a microphone button, indicating support for voice-enabled features.

Google is expected to announce more about Project Stream and related gaming hardware at the upcoming Game Developers Conference which begins on 19 March.

