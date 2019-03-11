tech2 News Staff

There have been numerous reports which suggest that Google has been working towards launching a game streaming service, dubbed as Project Stream.

As part of Project Stream, Google is also expected to announce new gaming hardware and now there's evidence to suggest that a new controller could definitely feature.

A patent filed by the internet search giant describes what appears to be a hand-held controller for the game streaming service. The description for the controller suggests its use for activating or controlling a game on a supported host device.

As per a report by The Verge, the patent also details the notification system for the controller that alerts the player when a game is available if the user has received an invitation, alerts on leaderboard movement or even a chat request from another player.

In addition to that, the patent includes a series of illustrations showing off the controller's design. The dual-joystick setup is shown inclusive of shoulder and trigger buttons, a directional D-pad, gameplay buttons and also a microphone button, indicating support for voice-enabled features.

Google is expected to announce more about Project Stream and related gaming hardware at the upcoming Game Developers Conference which begins on 19 March.

