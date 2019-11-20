Wednesday, November 20, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Google's newly launched game-streaming service Stadia lacks compelling video games

There's a disconnect between the games and the hard-core gaming audience that Google appears to be targeting.


The Associated PressNov 20, 2019 17:54:18 IST

Google’s new game-streaming service Stadia demonstrates the possibilities of gaming from the cloud, but experts say it’s hindered by a lack of compelling video games and a convoluted pricing scheme.

Googles newly launched game-streaming service Stadia lacks compelling video games

Google Stadia Controller.

Piers Harding-Rolls, head of games research at IHS Markit, called Tuesday’s launch more of a public beta test than an actual debut. He said the real test will come next year when Stadia begins to compete with new video game consoles due out from Sony and Microsoft.

“It is not at the moment a challenger to console companies or PC gaming,” he said. “At this stage, it is really about getting the product into the market and into the hands of consumers.”

Google can learn from that and fine-tune the service as it grows and competition intensifies, he said.

Much like movies and music, the traditional video-game industry has been shifting from physical hardware and games to digital downloads and streaming. Such an approach lets gamers play from a variety of devices, picking up where they left off as they switch, without having to buy expensive equipment.

Tech companies such as Google are trying to establish a foothold early — even with some kinks — before streaming becomes as established in gaming as Netflix is in video and Spotify in music.

The benefits go beyond subscription revenue. While Stadia itself won’t have ads. Google will try to tie Stadia with its other services, like YouTube and its digital assistant. Ultimately, as more people use Google services, the company can collect more data on user habits and show more ads targeted to those interests.

But these tech companies must compete with gaming stalwarts Sony and Microsoft, both of which have streaming ambitions of their own. Unlike Google, they also have decades of experience negotiating with game publishers and navigating the gaming industry.

Microsoft’s $10-a-month Xbox Game Pass lets players download more than 100 games on the Xbox console at no additional cost. The company is also working on a streaming service, Project xCloud, though few details are available. Sony’s PlayStation Now, also at $10 a month, or $60 a year, lets users stream or download games on its PlayStation 4 console or a personal computer.

Stadia, on the other hand, isn’t meant for the console. But it requires a PC with Google’s Chrome browser or a Google-made device — a Chromebook laptop, a Chromecast TV streaming device or a Pixel phone. It won’t work with other phones using the company’s Android operating system, or on iPhones, for now.

The service will eventually cost $10 a month, but it’s currently available only to those who bought a $130 bundle that includes a three-month subscription. The service currently offers 22 games — most carrying a separate fee. For example, the adventure game “Red Dead Redemption 2” starts at $60.

Apple is also getting into the game-subscription business with Apple Arcade. The $5-a-month service lets users download a variety of games to play on iPhones and iPads. Games don’t cost extra. Apple Arcade lets people download games to play offline, but Stadia does not.

Google is competing on this front, too, with a separate subscription called Google Play Pass. The $5-a-month service gives users access to about 350 games and apps on Android devices.

Video game streaming typically requires a strong connection and more computing power than simply streaming video, as there is real-time interaction between player and game. Google says it is tapping its massive data centers to power the system.

From a technological front, Stadia impresses, said Randy Nelson, head of mobile insights at analytics firm Sensor Tower.

But elsewhere, Stadia falls short. He said there is a disconnect between the hard-core gaming audience that Google appears to be targeting, and the few compelling games actually available.

“Gylt,” a fantasy horror adventure game, is the service’s only new exclusive title. Other games available at launch include “Shadow of the Tomb Raider,” “Mortal Kombat,” “Just Dance 2020” and “Destiny 2” — but all of these are available on other game platforms, too.

“It does seem to be a bit of a bare-bones launch to get this service out the door,” Nelson said. “Hopefully Google will expand it over time.”

Nelson said Google’s approach is odd because it targets hard-core gamers who probably already have a console or PC, as well as many of the games on offer, rather than trying to reach more mainstream or casual users who don’t want to invest a few hundred dollars in a console.

“There’s certainly a missed opportunity here to position Stadia as a gateway to console-style gaming for casual and mobile players,” Nelson said.

Also, consumers might be confused about pricing.

Google sold “Founder’s Edition” bundles in advance, but is now offering a “Premiere Edition” bundle for the same price and benefits. Besides a three-month subscription, the bundle offers a Chromecast Ultra streaming device and a controller.

A stand-alone monthly subscription won’t be available until 2020. A free version will also be available then. And while games are sold separately, the price depends on which level of service the gamer has.

“It all stacks up to being a bit of a confounding offering from Google,” Nelson said. “They’re likely to struggle a bit initially getting traction due to a bit of misunderstanding part of consumers about what it is offering.”

Google hasn’t disclosed subscription figures, nor have Microsoft and Apple. Sony said PlayStation Now has 1 million subscribers.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Google Stadia

Google Stadia updates its supported library to 22 games right before launch

Nov 18, 2019
Google Stadia updates its supported library to 22 games right before launch
Google Stadia: Everything you need to know about the game streaming service

Google Stadia

Google Stadia: Everything you need to know about the game streaming service

Nov 19, 2019
Google employees want the company to commit to zero emissions by 2030

Google

Google employees want the company to commit to zero emissions by 2030

Nov 05, 2019
Google India appoints former Disney India MD, Sanjay Gupta, as country manager

Google

Google India appoints former Disney India MD, Sanjay Gupta, as country manager

Nov 08, 2019
Google parent company, Alphabet, investigating claims of sexual misconduct

Google

Google parent company, Alphabet, investigating claims of sexual misconduct

Nov 08, 2019
How to edit your public profile on Google Maps

Google Maps

How to edit your public profile on Google Maps

Nov 11, 2019

science

Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Black Holes

Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Nov 13, 2019
Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Nov 01, 2019
Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019
Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Immortality 101

Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Oct 23, 2019