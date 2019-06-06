tech2 News Staff

It could be a good time to get back to playing popular action role-playing game Diablo since its Hellfire expansion has appeared on GOG. A special version of Diablo is currently selling on GOG.com where the unofficial update offers the game in higher resolution with bug fixes and Windows 10 compatibility.

Developed by Blizzard Entertainment, Diablo got the Hellfire expansion from Synergistic Software that was released in 1997. So, it wasn’t an official update from Blizzard. However, as reported by Polygon, GOG got permission from Blizzard to bundle the expansion for free in the sale of Diablo on its online store.

Diablo falls under the action role-playing and hack-and-slash genre that was originally released back in 1996. The game got two sequels – Diablo II and Diablo III. It’s based in a fantasy world called Sanctuary with two more separate realms present including High Heavens and Burning Hells. The game primarily revolves around the conflict between humans living in Sanctuary and the Prime Evils who are demons led by ‘Diablo’. And yes, Diablo is the antagonist in the series. But don’t worry, humans have got help from angels, especially the archangel of justice, ‘Tyrael’.

The Diablo and Hellfire bundle on GOG is currently on sale priced at $8.99. Although the game is available across almost all the gaming platforms including PC, consoles and even the Nintendo Switch, the expansion is only available for Windows PC.

