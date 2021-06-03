Thursday, June 03, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

God of War: Ragnarok release delayed to 2022, game confirmed for PS4 and PS5

PlayStation Studios head Hermen Hulst cited the ongoing pandemic as a reason for the delay in the release of the game.


FP TrendingJun 03, 2021 20:33:40 IST

The release of God of War: Ragnarok, the sequel to the renowned action-adventure God of War game, has been postponed to 2022. The news about the delay was confirmed by the game's developer Santa Monica Studio. Meanwhile, the PlayStation Studios head Hermen Hulst cited the ongoing pandemic as a reason for this delay and also revealed that the game will be coming to the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Later in a tweet, Santa Monica confirmed the release has been pushed to next year.

On the Official PlayStation Podcast, Hulst opened up about the challenges the studio faced. He also shared details on the cinematics and solutions used for this game.

“Perhaps the biggest challenge has been when we need specialist locations, often physical locations. Primarily performance capture, audio work. We’ve come up with some really clever solutions to some of this; we built tiny recording studios in people’s houses. But when you’re doing performance capture for a lot of cinematics, with multiple actors — that’s not so simple to solve. So you’ve got a choice. You could do it later in the schedule, which could cause you problems. Or you could risk the final quality by doing it in a different way,” Hulst said.

Kratos in God of War (2018).

Kratos in God of War (2018).

Despite the delay, Hulst promises gamers that they will not be disappointed as the sequel is of an extremely high quality. He highlighted the importance of shipping extremely high-quality games without pushing the studio’s teams to breaking point.

Hulst said that currently, they have two huge narrative-driven games in development, which are Horizon Forbidden West and the next God of War.

The Horizon Forbidden West is expected to release in the later part of 2021, which will be followed by God of War: Ragnarök and Gran Turismo 7 in 2022. Along with these three titles, there are 25 more games currently in development at PlayStation Studios.

Finally, Hulst also mentioned that the much-awaited God of War: Ragnarök will be coming to the PS4 as well as the PS5, while Horizon Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7 will also be coming to the PS4 platform.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Horizon Forbidden West

Sony unveils Horizon Forbidden West gameplay: New tools including Shieldwing, Pullcaster, Focus Scanner and more revealed

May 28, 2021
Sony unveils Horizon Forbidden West gameplay: New tools including Shieldwing, Pullcaster, Focus Scanner and more revealed
Despite Hollywood's terrible track record, studios continue to mine video games for film adaptations

Buzz Patrol

Despite Hollywood's terrible track record, studios continue to mine video games for film adaptations

May 25, 2021

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021