The release of God of War: Ragnarok, the sequel to the renowned action-adventure God of War game, has been postponed to 2022. The news about the delay was confirmed by the game's developer Santa Monica Studio. Meanwhile, the PlayStation Studios head Hermen Hulst cited the ongoing pandemic as a reason for this delay and also revealed that the game will be coming to the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Later in a tweet, Santa Monica confirmed the release has been pushed to next year.

— Santa Monica Studio Is Hiring (@SonySantaMonica) June 2, 2021

On the Official PlayStation Podcast, Hulst opened up about the challenges the studio faced. He also shared details on the cinematics and solutions used for this game.

“Perhaps the biggest challenge has been when we need specialist locations, often physical locations. Primarily performance capture, audio work. We’ve come up with some really clever solutions to some of this; we built tiny recording studios in people’s houses. But when you’re doing performance capture for a lot of cinematics, with multiple actors — that’s not so simple to solve. So you’ve got a choice. You could do it later in the schedule, which could cause you problems. Or you could risk the final quality by doing it in a different way,” Hulst said.

Despite the delay, Hulst promises gamers that they will not be disappointed as the sequel is of an extremely high quality. He highlighted the importance of shipping extremely high-quality games without pushing the studio’s teams to breaking point.

Hulst said that currently, they have two huge narrative-driven games in development, which are Horizon Forbidden West and the next God of War.

The Horizon Forbidden West is expected to release in the later part of 2021, which will be followed by God of War: Ragnarök and Gran Turismo 7 in 2022. Along with these three titles, there are 25 more games currently in development at PlayStation Studios.

Finally, Hulst also mentioned that the much-awaited God of War: Ragnarök will be coming to the PS4 as well as the PS5, while Horizon Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7 will also be coming to the PS4 platform.