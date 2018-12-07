tech2 News Staff

Despite stiff competition from the likes of widely acclaimed titles like Red Dead Redemption and Assasin's Creed Odyssey and Spider-Man, it was Sony Santa Monica's God Of War which grabbed the 'Game of the Year' award at the fifth edition of The Game Awards.

The acclaimed Norse adventure also picked up awards for best direction and best action-adventure. Shannon Studstill, the game’s executive producer, while accepting the award on behalf of Sony Santa Monica Studios said,"You guys, the fans around the world, together we all dream big dreams and that’s an amazing feeling every day when we walk into the studio to create something like God of War."

Rockstar's smash hit Western Red Dead Redemption 2 won the most awards, clinching four. The Western-themed action-adventure game won best narrative, best performance for Roger Clarke as Arthur Morgan, best music for Woody Jackson and Daniel Lanois' score and best audio.

Indie platforming title, Celeste also won two for best independent game and the Game for Impact award, while battle royale sensation, Fortnite also took two with best 'ongoing game' and 'best multiplayer'.

If you're wondering how the voting structure at The Game Awards work, the nominations are decided by a panel of international media, while the winner is decided by a combination of critic input and public votes.

Here's a look at all the winners and nominations in each category of this year's edition of the awards, courtesy of Gamespot:

Game of the year

Winner: God of War

Nominations:

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey by Ubisoft Quebec / Ubisoft

Celeste by Matt Makes Games

God of War by Sony Santa Monica

Marvel’s Spider-Man by Insomniac Games

Monster Hunter: World by Capcom

Red Dead Redemption 2 by Rockstar Games

Best Ongoing Game

Winner: Fortnite

Nominations:

Destiny 2 by Bungie

Fortnite by Epic Games

No Man’s Sky by Hello Games

Overwatch by Blizzard

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege by Ubisoft Montreal

Best Game Direction

Winner: God of War

Nominations:

A Way Out by Hazelight Studios

Detroit: Become Human by Quantic Dream

God of War by Sony Santa Monica

Marvel’s Spider-Man by Insomniac Games

Red Dead Redemption 2 by Rockstar Games

Best Narrative

Winner: Red Dead Redemption 2

Nominations:

Detroit: Become Human by Quantic Dream

God of War (Sony Santa Monica / SIE)

Life is Strange 2: Episode 1 (Dontnod Entertainment / Square Enix)

Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / SIE)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)

Best Art Direction

Winner: Return of the Obra Din

Nominations:

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey by Ubisoft Quebec

God of War by Sony Santa Monica

Octopath Traveler by Square Enix

Red Dead Redemption 2 by Rockstar Games

Return of the Obra Din by 3909 LLC

Best Score/Music

Winner: Red Dead Redemption 2

Nominations:

Celeste (Lena Raine)

God of War (Bear McCreary)

Marvel’s Spider-Man (John Paesano)

Ni No Kuni II (Joe Hisaishi)

Octopath Traveler (Yasunori Nishiki)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Woody Jackson)

Best Audio Design

Winner: Red Dead Redemption 2

Nominations:

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 by Treyarch Studios

Forza Horizon 4 by Playground Games

God of War by Sony Santa Monica

Marvel’s Spider-Man by Insomniac Games

Red Dead Redemption 2 by Rockstar Games

Best Performance

Winner: Roger Clark as Arthur Morgan, Red Dead Redemption 2

Nominations:

Bryan Dechart as Connor, Detroit: Become Human

Christopher Judge as Kratos, God of War

Melissanthi Mahut as Kassandra, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Roger Clark as Arthur Morgan, Red Dead Redemption 2

Yuri Lowenthal as Peter Parker, Marvel’s Spider-Man

Games for Impact

Winner: Celeste

Nominations:

11-11 Memories Retold

Celeste

Florence

Life is Strange 2: Episode 1

The Missing: JJ Macfield and the Island of Memories

Best Independent Game

Winner: Celeste

Nominations:

Celeste by Matt Makes Games

Dead Cells by Motion Twin

Into the Breach by Subset Games

Return of the Obra Dinn by 3909 LLC

The Messenger by Sabotage Studio

Best Mobile Game

Winner: Florence

Nominations:

Donut County by Ben Esposito

Florence by Mountains

Fortnite by Epic Games

PUBG MOBILE by Lightspeed & Quantum

Reigns: Game of Thrones by Nerial

Best VR/AR Game

Winner: ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission

Nominations:

ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission by SIE Japan Studio

Beat Saber by Beat Games

Firewall Zero Hour by First Contact Entertainment

Moss by Polyarc Games

Tetris Effect by Resonair

Best Action Game

Winner: Dead Cells

Nominations:

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 by Treyarch

Dead Cells by Motion Twin

Destiny 2: Forsaken by Bungie

Far Cry 5 by Ubisoft Montreal

Mega Man 11 by Capcom

Best Action/Adventure Game

Winner: God of War

Nominations:

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey by Ubisoft Quebec

God of War by Sony Santa Monica

Marvel’s Spider-Man by Insomniac Games

Red Dead Redemption 2 by Rockstar Games

Shadow of the Tomb Raider by Eidos Montreal

Best Role-Playing Game

Winner: Monster Hunter: World

Nominations:

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age by Square Enix

Monster Hunter: World by Capcom

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom by Level 5

Octopath Traveler by Square Enix

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire by Obsidian Entertainment

Best Fighting Game

Winner: Dragon Ball FighterZ

Nominations:

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle by Arc System Works

Dragon Ball FighterZ by Arc System Works

Soul Calibur VI by Bandai Namco Studios

Street Fighter V Arcade by Dimps

Best Family Game

Winner: Overcooked 2

Nominations:

Mario Tennis Aces by Camelot Software Planning

Nintendo Labo by Nintendo EPD

Overcooked 2 by Ghost Town Games

Starlink: Battle for Atlas by Ubisoft Toronto

Super Mario Party by NDCube

Best Strategy Game

Winner: Into the Breach

Nominations:

Battletech by Harebrained Schemes

Frostpunk by 11 bit studios

Into the Breach by Subset Games

The Banner Saga 3 by Stoic Studio

Valkyria Chronicles 4 by Sega CS3

Best Sports/Racing Game

Winner: Forza Horizon 4

Nominations:

FIFA 19 by EA Vancouver

Forza Horizon 4 by Playground Games

Mario Tennis Aces by Camelot Software Planning

NBA 2K19 by Visual Concepts

Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 by PES Productions

Best Multiplayer Game

Winner: Fortnite

Nominations:

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 by Treyarch

Destiny 2: Forsaken by Bungie

Fortnite by Epic Games

Monster Hunter: World by Capcom

Sea of Thieves by Rare

Best Esports Game

Winner: Overwatch

Nominations:

CSGO

DOTA2

Fortnite

League of Legends

Overwatch

Content Creator of the Year

Winner: Ninja

Nominations:

Dr. Lupo

Myth

Ninja

Pokimane

Willyrex