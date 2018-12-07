Friday, December 07, 2018 Back to
God of War grabs game of the year title at Game Awards: Here are all the winners

God of War also picked up awards for best direction and best action-adventure.

tech2 News Staff Dec 07, 2018 20:33 PM IST

Despite stiff competition from the likes of widely acclaimed titles like Red Dead Redemption and Assasin's Creed Odyssey and Spider-Man, it was Sony Santa Monica's God Of War which grabbed the 'Game of the Year' award at the fifth edition of The Game Awards.

The acclaimed Norse adventure also picked up awards for best direction and best action-adventure. Shannon Studstill, the game’s executive producer, while accepting the award on behalf of Sony Santa Monica Studios said,"You guys, the fans around the world, together we all dream big dreams and that’s an amazing feeling every day when we walk into the studio to create something like God of War."

Image: The Game Awards

Rockstar's smash hit Western Red Dead Redemption 2 won the most awards, clinching four. The Western-themed action-adventure game won best narrative, best performance for Roger Clarke as Arthur Morgan, best music for Woody Jackson and Daniel Lanois' score and best audio.

Indie platforming title, Celeste also won two for best independent game and the Game for Impact award, while battle royale sensation, Fortnite also took two with best 'ongoing game' and 'best multiplayer'.

If you're wondering how the voting structure at The Game Awards work, the nominations are decided by a panel of international media, while the winner is decided by a combination of critic input and public votes.

Here's a look at all the winners and nominations in each category of this year's edition of the awards, courtesy of Gamespot:

Game of the year

Winner: God of War

Nominations:
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey by Ubisoft Quebec / Ubisoft
Celeste by Matt Makes Games
God of War by Sony Santa Monica
Marvel’s Spider-Man by Insomniac Games
Monster Hunter: World by Capcom
Red Dead Redemption 2 by Rockstar Games

Best Ongoing Game

Winner: Fortnite

Nominations:
Destiny 2 by Bungie
Fortnite by Epic Games
No Man’s Sky by Hello Games
Overwatch by Blizzard
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege by Ubisoft Montreal

Best Game Direction

Winner: God of War

Nominations:
A Way Out by Hazelight Studios
Detroit: Become Human by Quantic Dream
God of War by Sony Santa Monica
Marvel’s Spider-Man by Insomniac Games
Red Dead Redemption 2 by Rockstar Games

Best Narrative

Winner: Red Dead Redemption 2

Nominations:
Detroit: Become Human by Quantic Dream
God of War (Sony Santa Monica / SIE)
Life is Strange 2: Episode 1 (Dontnod Entertainment / Square Enix)
Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / SIE)
Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games)

Best Art Direction

Winner: Return of the Obra Din

Nominations:
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey by Ubisoft Quebec
God of War by Sony Santa Monica
Octopath Traveler by Square Enix
Red Dead Redemption 2 by Rockstar Games
Return of the Obra Din by 3909 LLC

Best Score/Music

Winner: Red Dead Redemption 2

Nominations:
Celeste (Lena Raine)
God of War (Bear McCreary)
Marvel’s Spider-Man (John Paesano)
Ni No Kuni II (Joe Hisaishi)
Octopath Traveler (Yasunori Nishiki)
Red Dead Redemption 2 (Woody Jackson)

Best Audio Design

Winner: Red Dead Redemption 2

Nominations:
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 by Treyarch Studios
Forza Horizon 4 by Playground Games
God of War by Sony Santa Monica
Marvel’s Spider-Man by Insomniac Games
Red Dead Redemption 2 by Rockstar Games

Best Performance

Winner: Roger Clark as Arthur Morgan, Red Dead Redemption 2

Nominations:
Bryan Dechart as Connor, Detroit: Become Human
Christopher Judge as Kratos, God of War
Melissanthi Mahut as Kassandra, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
Roger Clark as Arthur Morgan, Red Dead Redemption 2
Yuri Lowenthal as Peter Parker, Marvel’s Spider-Man

Games for Impact

Winner: Celeste

Nominations:
11-11 Memories Retold
Celeste
Florence
Life is Strange 2: Episode 1
The Missing: JJ Macfield and the Island of Memories

Best Independent Game

Winner: Celeste

Nominations:
Celeste by Matt Makes Games
Dead Cells by Motion Twin
Into the Breach by Subset Games
Return of the Obra Dinn by 3909 LLC
The Messenger by Sabotage Studio

Best Mobile Game

Winner: Florence

Nominations:
Donut County by Ben Esposito
Florence by Mountains
Fortnite by Epic Games
PUBG MOBILE by Lightspeed & Quantum
Reigns: Game of Thrones by Nerial

Best VR/AR Game

Winner: ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission

Nominations:
ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission by SIE Japan Studio
Beat Saber by Beat Games
Firewall Zero Hour by First Contact Entertainment
Moss by Polyarc Games
Tetris Effect by Resonair

Best Action Game

Winner: Dead Cells

Nominations:
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 by Treyarch
Dead Cells by Motion Twin
Destiny 2: Forsaken by Bungie
Far Cry 5 by Ubisoft Montreal
Mega Man 11 by Capcom

Best Action/Adventure Game

Winner: God of War

Nominations:
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey by Ubisoft Quebec
God of War by Sony Santa Monica
Marvel’s Spider-Man by Insomniac Games
Red Dead Redemption 2 by Rockstar Games
Shadow of the Tomb Raider by Eidos Montreal

Best Role-Playing Game

Winner: Monster Hunter: World

Nominations:
Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age by Square Enix
Monster Hunter: World by Capcom
Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom by Level 5
Octopath Traveler by Square Enix
Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire by Obsidian Entertainment

Best Fighting Game

Winner: Dragon Ball FighterZ

Nominations:
BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle by Arc System Works
Dragon Ball FighterZ by Arc System Works
Soul Calibur VI by Bandai Namco Studios
Street Fighter V Arcade by Dimps

Best Family Game

Winner: Overcooked 2

Nominations:
Mario Tennis Aces by Camelot Software Planning
Nintendo Labo by Nintendo EPD
Overcooked 2 by Ghost Town Games
Starlink: Battle for Atlas by Ubisoft Toronto
Super Mario Party by NDCube

Best Strategy Game

Winner: Into the Breach

Nominations:
Battletech by Harebrained Schemes
Frostpunk by 11 bit studios
Into the Breach by Subset Games
The Banner Saga 3 by Stoic Studio
Valkyria Chronicles 4 by Sega CS3

Best Sports/Racing Game

Winner: Forza Horizon 4

Nominations:
FIFA 19 by EA Vancouver
Forza Horizon 4 by Playground Games
Mario Tennis Aces by Camelot Software Planning
NBA 2K19 by Visual Concepts
Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 by PES Productions

Best Multiplayer Game

Winner: Fortnite

Nominations:
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 by Treyarch
Destiny 2: Forsaken by Bungie
Fortnite by Epic Games
Monster Hunter: World by Capcom
Sea of Thieves by Rare

Best Esports Game

Winner: Overwatch

Nominations:
CSGO
DOTA2
Fortnite
League of Legends
Overwatch

Content Creator of the Year

Winner: Ninja

Nominations:
Dr. Lupo
Myth
Ninja
Pokimane
Willyrex

​



