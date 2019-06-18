Tuesday, June 18, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Global video and electronic games industry to generate up to $152 billion in 2019

The report excludes revenue from esports, or formalised professional video game competitions

ReutersJun 18, 2019 21:40:38 IST

The global video and electronic games market will generate $152.1 billion in 2019, up 9.6% over last year as gaming morphs into content and communication, according to a report by gaming analytics firm Newzoo on Tuesday.

Global video and electronic games industry to generate up to 2 billion in 2019

ESports - 2018 Asian Games - Britama Arena - Jakarta. Representational image: Reuters

It is “the complete convergence of different forms of digital entertainment all coming together,” Peter Warman, chief executive of the Netherlands-based firm, told Reuters in a phone interview.

As games become seemingly ubiquitous, they are turning into tools for connectivity, allowing players to chat with friends and meet new people. Fortnite publisher Epic Games Inc, in particular, believes in gaming as a communication platform, Warman said.

Facebook Inc is launching its own games through its Facebook, WhatsApp Inc and Messenger apps, as is Tencent Holding Ltd’s WeChat in China.

On June 5, Words With Friends developer Zynga Inc launched a new battle royale game exclusively on the new gaming platform of Snap Inc, home of messaging app Snapchat.

This year, the United States will overtake China for the largest gaming market by revenues - $36.9 billion versus $36.5 billion - due to growth in console games and the influence of Fortnite in America and the echo of a previous governmental freeze on new games in China.

“I believe it’s a temporary glitch,” said Warman of the Chinese market, because there are so many games in the pipeline awaiting approval.

Japanese companies are also making a comeback, in part because of nostalgia for retro games.

A revamp of Final Fantasy VII, originally released in 1997 by Japan’s Square Enix Holdings Co Ltd, is expected to be released next year, for example.

Nintendo Co Ltd and Bandai Namco Holdings Inc, developer of the classic Pac-Man games, are ranked 9th and 10th on Newzoo’s list of top public gaming companies by revenue.

“It’s taken a long time but they’re back,” Warman said, after some Japanese developers were slow to embrace mobile gaming and shift business models from paid games to free-to-play.

Mobile gaming on smartphones and tablets, versus PC and console games, remains the largest platform, producing $68.5 billion, or 45% of the global market, the report said.

Newzoo surveyed more than 62,500 invite-only respondents from February to March across 30 markets, among other data sources. It is the firm’s 9th such annual report.

The report excludes revenue from esports, or formalized professional video game competitions. Newzoo reported in February that global esports revenue would hit $1.1 billion this year.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags
Loading...


Select Dugout: Australian legend Brett Lee explains fielding technique


Top Stories

latest videos

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581


also see

ConnectTheDots

The Game Is On in Hollywood

Jun 12, 2019
The Game Is On in Hollywood
Game Over director Ashwin on signing Taapsee Pannu, and why he wants universal appeal for his bilingual thriller

Game Over director Ashwin on signing Taapsee Pannu, and why he wants universal appeal for his bilingual thriller

Jun 06, 2019

science

The ultimate astrophotography guide Part One: Choosing a telescope & picking up the basics

Astronomy

The ultimate astrophotography guide Part One: Choosing a telescope & picking up the basics

Jun 18, 2019
G20 Summit: Ministers agree on new framework to tackle plastic pollution in oceans

Plastic Pollution

G20 Summit: Ministers agree on new framework to tackle plastic pollution in oceans

Jun 17, 2019
Moon rocks from Apollo missions are transforming our understanding of the universe

Moon Rocks

Moon rocks from Apollo missions are transforming our understanding of the universe

Jun 17, 2019
Heat waves sweeping India, energy demand rising: Are we caught in a Catch-22?

Climate Change

Heat waves sweeping India, energy demand rising: Are we caught in a Catch-22?

Jun 13, 2019