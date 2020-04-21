Tuesday, April 21, 2020Back to
GI Joe: War on Cobra now available for free on App Store and Google Play

GI Joe will contain new missions as well as a number of fan favourite heroes, villains, and vehicles from the animated series.


Apr 21, 2020

For many the 1980s was a golden period with epic animated shows like GI Joe ruling television charts. Turns out, gaming enthusiasts will now be able to revisit those days on their smartphones as GI Joe: War on Cobra is now available for free on the App Store, Google Play and Amazon Appstore.

Developed by Emerald City Games and published by D3 Go!, the game will contain new missions as well as a number of fan favourite heroes, villains, and vehicles from the animated series.

Players can choose their sides, build their teams and engage in strategic battles over land, sea, and air.

GI Joe: War on Cobra will feature heroes like Duke, Scarlett, Gung Ho, and Snake Eyes, villains Cobra Commander, Baroness, Destro, and Storm Shadow as well as the popular vehicles Killer W.H.A.L.E, V.A.M.P., Piranha and Stinger.

Players can collect Hero, Troop, Command, and Vehicle cards inspired by the classic and beloved G.I. Joe animated series and action figure toy lines. They can also compete with other players in PvP Battles and rank up in the game.

The app is available on App Store , Play Store on Amazon Appstore.

Other features include equipping the Squad and defending one’s base from assaults with special defenses, including Turrets, Sea Mines, and Troop Depots.

One can also choose their side based on which they will get unique Units and Buildings with different play styles. Gamers will be able to strategically deploy Units to ensure victory.

