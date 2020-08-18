FP Trending

Sucker Punch Productions announced the arrival of a new co-op mode in the game Ghost of Tsushima, called the Ghost of Tsushima: Legends. The new mode will be free for all players on PlayStation 4 who own the Ghost of Tsushima when it launches in fall this year.

Darren Bridges of the Sucker Punch Productions wrote in a PlayStation blog that Legends is going to be an “entirely new experience”. The separate mode will not feature the usual protagonists but four warriors who have been touted as the legends in mythological stories.

While Ghost of Tsushima focuses on a single-player in an open world, Legends will be "haunting and fantastical", and is said to be based upon "Japanese folk tales and mythology" with emphasis on "cooperative combat and action,” read the blog.

According to IGN, the company plans to design no microtransactions around Legends. “All of the content is unlocked through play,” a PlayStation representative told the portal.

The announcement was accompanied by a teaser video for the Legends.

Introducing #GhostOfTsushima: Legends, a new co-op multiplayer mode inspired by Japanese mythology that will be a free download for Ghost of Tsushima owners this fall! Read more on the @PlayStation Blog: https://t.co/8gjPGn3IXc pic.twitter.com/Fcik1iM04e — Ghost of Tsushima 🎮 OUT NOW (@SuckerPunchProd) August 17, 2020

The teaser showcased a red hue covering the entire landscape as four warriors land with great mastery. The mode has been designed as a cooperative gameplay and hence gamers will have to partner with friends or online fellow players. The game can be played in groups of two to four players. Each player needs to choose one of the four legendary figures to go ahead in the game. One can be the Samurai, Assassin, Ronin or the Hunter. The developers revealed that the individual power and advantages of the four protagonists will be revealed at a later date.

When playing with four players, you will be able to "take on wave-based Survival missions", so that you can fight some of the "toughest enemies Tsushima has to offer", including "Oni enemies with supernatural abilities”. The blog also announced the arrival of a four-player Raid that is going to be launched soon after the release of the Ghost of Tsushima: Legends this fall.

