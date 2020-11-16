FP Trending

Ghost of Tsushima became the fastest-selling original game developed for PlayStation 4 by recording a sale of more than 5 million copies since its release in July. PlayStation Worldwide Studios head Herman Hulst announced that Ghost of Tsushima had become the “fastest-selling first-party original PS4 game” on Twitter on Thursday, 12 November. He congratulated developer Sucker Punch for the feat and called it “an incredible achievement”.

#GhostofTsusima is our fastest-selling first party original PS4 game with more than 5 million copies sold since its debut in July. What an incredible achievement by @SuckerPunchProd! — Hermen Hulst (@hermenhulst) November 12, 2020

The official Twitter handle of Sucker Punch Productions responded to the congratulatory message with much excitement. Retweeting Hulst’s tweet, the caption read: “We're thrilled and absolutely blown away by all of the support! Thank you to everyone who has played #GhostOfTsushima”.

We're thrilled and absolutely blown away by all of the support! Thank you to everyone who has played #GhostOfTsushima! https://t.co/mikPDX2Uu7 pic.twitter.com/BT8uwPOeQq — Ghost of Tsushima 🎮 Legends Raid OUT NOW! (@SuckerPunchProd) November 12, 2020

The good sale will prove to be a continued boost in the relations between Sony and Sucker Punch. The two also have the popular Infamous and Sly Cooper franchises in their kitty of collaboration.

It is important to note here that other PS4 games have recorded greater sales but Ghost of Tsushima is the original PS4 title to achieve the most number of sales. As GizmoChina points out, Marvel’s Spider-Man was a brilliant release, garnering over 3.3 million copies’ sale in just three days. It was not considered an original release as the IP of the game is owned by Marvel and not Sony. On the other hand, Naughty Dog developed The Last of Us Part II had also sold over 4 million copies in just three days after launch. As it was a sequel the title is not treated as an original.

Recently, IGN had spotted a job posting by Sucker Punch that led the portal to believe that a sequel of Ghost of Tsushima was in the plans. The report said that the game developer was looking for a narrative writer who specifically has a “desire to write stories set in feudal Japan”. As Ghost of Tsushima is based in 1274, the setting seemed to match with the job posting.