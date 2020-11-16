Monday, November 16, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Ghost of Tsushima becomes fastest selling PS4 original game with over 5 million copies sold

Notably, though, PS4 games have recorded greater sales but Ghost of Tsushima is the original PS4 title to achieve the most number of sales.


FP TrendingNov 16, 2020 14:12:33 IST

Ghost of Tsushima became the fastest-selling original game developed for PlayStation 4 by recording a sale of more than 5 million copies since its release in July. PlayStation Worldwide Studios head Herman Hulst announced that Ghost of Tsushima had become the “fastest-selling first-party original PS4 game” on Twitter on Thursday, 12 November. He congratulated developer Sucker Punch for the feat and called it “an incredible achievement”.

The official Twitter handle of Sucker Punch Productions responded to the congratulatory message with much excitement. Retweeting Hulst’s tweet, the caption read: “We're thrilled and absolutely blown away by all of the support! Thank you to everyone who has played #GhostOfTsushima”.

The good sale will prove to be a continued boost in the relations between Sony and Sucker Punch. The two also have the popular Infamous and Sly Cooper franchises in their kitty of collaboration.

Ghost of Tsushima becomes fastest selling PS4 original game with over 5 million copies sold

Ghost of Tsushima

It is important to note here that other PS4 games have recorded greater sales but Ghost of Tsushima is the original PS4 title to achieve the most number of sales. As GizmoChina points out, Marvel’s Spider-Man was a brilliant release, garnering over 3.3 million copies’ sale in just three days. It was not considered an original release as the IP of the game is owned by Marvel and not Sony. On the other hand, Naughty Dog developed The Last of Us Part II had also sold over 4 million copies in just three days after launch. As it was a sequel the title is not treated as an original.

Recently, IGN had spotted a job posting by Sucker Punch that led the portal to believe that a sequel of Ghost of Tsushima was in the plans. The report said that the game developer was looking for a narrative writer who specifically has a “desire to write stories set in feudal Japan”. As Ghost of Tsushima is based in 1274, the setting seemed to match with the job posting.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

1Up In The House | CODM Battle Royale Again!

1Up In The House | CODM Battle Royale Again!

Call Of Duty Mobile | Neither Win Nor Loss, 3rd Result

Call Of Duty Mobile | Neither Win Nor Loss, 3rd Result

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Battle Royale Match 51

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Battle Royale Match 51

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 50

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 50


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Playstation 5

PlayStation 5 to be accessible for players from PlayStation 4 console via Remote Play

Nov 11, 2020
PlayStation 5 to be accessible for players from PlayStation 4 console via Remote Play
Fortnite will arrive on Xbox Series X, Series S and PlayStation 5 on 10 November

Fortnite

Fortnite will arrive on Xbox Series X, Series S and PlayStation 5 on 10 November

Nov 03, 2020
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales review | Short and mostly sweet, but a total ripoff at full price

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales review | Short and mostly sweet, but a total ripoff at full price

Nov 06, 2020
Amit Shah's Twitter photo temporarily removed due to 'inadvertent error'; restored later

NewsTracker

Amit Shah's Twitter photo temporarily removed due to 'inadvertent error'; restored later

Nov 13, 2020
Quiz review: British miniseries on SonyLIV punctures the myth of meritocracy and game shows

Quiz review: British miniseries on SonyLIV punctures the myth of meritocracy and game shows

Nov 05, 2020
Alex Trebek, host of long-running quiz show Jeopardy!, dies of pancreatic cancer aged 80

Buzz Patrol

Alex Trebek, host of long-running quiz show Jeopardy!, dies of pancreatic cancer aged 80

Nov 09, 2020

science

First nuclear plant in Belarus stops power output day after it was inaugurated

Nuclear Power

First nuclear plant in Belarus stops power output day after it was inaugurated

Nov 11, 2020
Laser beams give neuroscientists new insights about brain’s 'inner GPS' system in mice study

Neuroscience

Laser beams give neuroscientists new insights about brain’s 'inner GPS' system in mice study

Nov 10, 2020
Childrens' immune systems make fewer antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 virus, COVID-19 study finds

COVID-19 Antibodies

Childrens' immune systems make fewer antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 virus, COVID-19 study finds

Nov 06, 2020
International wildlife forensics e-conference ends, draws attention to wildlife crime, biotech solutions

International wildlife forensics e-conference ends, draws attention to wildlife crime, biotech solutions

Nov 06, 2020