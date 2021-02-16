FP Trending

Games The Shop have announced Valentine's Sale for PC on more than 200 products across Bethesda Launcher, Epic Games, Rockstar Games Launcher, Steam and Ubisoft Connect. According to a company statement, popular PC titles that are included are Assassin's Creed: Odyssey, Dark Souls III, Death Stranding, Doom Eternal, Grand Theft Auto V, Hitman, Mafia Trilogy, NBA 2K21, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Tekken 7 among others. The sale is seeing the popular titles at discounted prices. The Valentine's sale will end on 21 February.

The Games The Shop sale started on 11 February. According to a tweet by Games The Shop on 11 February, gamers can visit the website and buy the PlayStation Network Wallet Top Up which will add funds to a gamers network wallet and enable them to buy games from the PlayStation store.

Critics choice save up to 60% off blockbuster games. Step 1: Visit https://t.co/K9fciriXw5 and Buy PlayStation Network Wallet Top Up Step 2: Easily add funds to your PlayStation Network Wallet to buy favorite games from PlayStation®Store. More games: https://t.co/f87SLK3NMG pic.twitter.com/2M2dflynMt — Games The Shop (@GamesTheShop) February 11, 2021

Here are a few of the games that are being offered on discount at the sale:

XCOM 2, published by 2K games, which retails at Rs 2,999 is being sold for Rs 239. Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed Origins - Deluxe Edition which was priced at Rs 3,499 is available at Rs 999. Similarly, Ubisoft's Far Cry New Dawn - Complete Edition, Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands/ The Sands of Time/ The Two Thrones and Warrior Within too are available at massive discounts.

Bandai Namco's Tekken 7 which has an MRP of Rs 989 is being sold at a 75 percent discounted price of Rs 247.25.

IO Interactive's Hitman Game of the Year Edition, 2K Games' Mafia: Trilogy and Rockstar Games' Red Dead Redemption 2 too are available at discounts during the sale.

