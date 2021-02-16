Tuesday, February 16, 2021Back to
Deals on Assassin's Creed: Odyssey, Dark Souls III, NBA 2K21 and others titles available on Games The Shop till 21 Feb

Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed Origins - Deluxe Edition which was priced at Rs 3,499 is available at Rs 999.


FP TrendingFeb 16, 2021 12:05:02 IST

Games The Shop have announced Valentine's Sale for PC on more than 200 products across Bethesda Launcher, Epic Games, Rockstar Games Launcher, Steam and Ubisoft Connect. According to a company statement, popular PC titles that are included are Assassin's Creed: Odyssey, Dark Souls III, Death Stranding, Doom Eternal, Grand Theft Auto V, Hitman, Mafia Trilogy, NBA 2K21, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Tekken 7 among others. The sale is seeing the popular titles at discounted prices. The Valentine's sale will end on 21 February.

Deals on Assassins Creed: Odyssey, Dark Souls III, NBA 2K21 and others titles available on Games The Shop till 21 Feb

The Games The Shop sale started on 11 February. According to a tweet by Games The Shop on 11 February, gamers can visit the website and buy the PlayStation Network Wallet Top Up which will add funds to a gamers network wallet and enable them to buy games from the PlayStation store.

Here are a few of the games that are being offered on discount at the sale:

XCOM 2, published by 2K games, which retails at Rs 2,999 is being sold for Rs 239. Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed Origins - Deluxe Edition which was priced at Rs 3,499 is available at Rs 999. Similarly, Ubisoft's Far Cry New Dawn - Complete Edition, Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands/ The Sands of Time/ The Two Thrones and Warrior Within too are available at massive discounts.

Bandai Namco's Tekken 7 which has an MRP of Rs 989 is being sold at a 75 percent discounted price of Rs 247.25.

IO Interactive's Hitman Game of the Year Edition, 2K Games' Mafia: Trilogy and Rockstar Games' Red Dead Redemption 2 too are available at discounts during the sale.

Here’s the complete list of games available at a discount.

