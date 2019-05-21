Tuesday, May 21, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Games of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin has consulted on a Japanese game

The news comes from his own website where he confirms working on a video game project.

tech2 News StaffMay 21, 2019 21:23:41 IST

George R.R. Martin is known to many as the author of the popular fantasy novel A Song of Ice and Fire that was adapted into the wildly popular TV show Game of Thrones. While George is already working on several projects after his successful run, he confirmed that one of the projects involves a video game.

Games of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin has consulted on a Japanese game

George R.R. Martin, presenting award the Hugo Award Ceremony 2017, Worldcon in Helsinki. Image: Sanna Pudas.

Coming from his official website, George said that he has “consulted on a video game out of Japan.” While bidding farewell to Game of Thrones on account of his final episode, he uploaded a blog post detailing all the projects that he has been working or collaborating on. Although he didn’t specify the name of the studio or video game that he worked on, it's rumoured that it could be FromSoftware.

There was a video by Spawn Wave on YouTube a few months back talking about a future project involving FromSoftware and George R.R. Martin. FromSoftware is the studio behind popular titles like the Dark Souls series and Sony PlayStation-exclusive Bloodborne. George is rumoured to be the lead writer in the upcoming project. Now that it’s confirmed that he is actually working on a Japanese game, the rumour could be true.

As reported by a source of Gematsu, the project is known as ‘GR’ internally and it has been in development for three years. Bandai Namco is said to be publishing the game with an official announcement scheduled for Microsoft’s E3 2019 press conference in June. It’s a collaboration between George and FromSoftware President Hidetaka Miyazaki. The only details known about the game is that it’s an open-world game that includes horse riding.

If you also happen to be a fan of HBO’s Game of Thrones, you should definitely give George’s post a read.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Select Dugout expert Brian Lara deconstructs his technique against pace and spin


Top Stories

latest videos

Private video

Private video

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India?

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India?

Call of Duty: Mobile is finally here | PUBG Mobile now has a worthy rival

Call of Duty: Mobile is finally here | PUBG Mobile now has a worthy rival

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Redmi Note 7S Specifications

Redmi Note 7S Specifications

PUBG Mobile surpasses 100 million monthly active users

PUBG Mobile surpasses 100 million monthly active users

Five smartphones under Rs 25,000 for PUBG Mobile Enthusiasts

Five smartphones under Rs 25,000 for PUBG Mobile Enthusiasts

ASUS Zenfone 6 Specifications

ASUS Zenfone 6 Specifications

Hey OnePlus! What's up with OnePlus 7 Pro's camera?

Hey OnePlus! What's up with OnePlus 7 Pro's camera?


also see

TVReview

Game of Thrones season 8: From a homecoming in Valyria to Westeros' painful recovery, what will the finale unfold?

May 18, 2019
Game of Thrones season 8: From a homecoming in Valyria to Westeros' painful recovery, what will the finale unfold?
Game of Thrones: Fan petition to remake season 8 with better writers receives more than 1 mn signatures

Buzz Patrol

Game of Thrones: Fan petition to remake season 8 with better writers receives more than 1 mn signatures

May 21, 2019
GOTcast: Dissecting the severe backlash to Game of Thrones S8 E5 and Daenerys' descent into 'madness'

GOTcast: Dissecting the severe backlash to Game of Thrones S8 E5 and Daenerys' descent into 'madness'

May 15, 2019
Game of Thrones season 8 episode 6 recap: A bittersweet farewell to Westeros, and a hope of new beginnings

TVReview

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 6 recap: A bittersweet farewell to Westeros, and a hope of new beginnings

May 20, 2019
Game of Thrones season 8 episode 6 review: An imperfect finale that still feels remarkably poignant

TVReview

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 6 review: An imperfect finale that still feels remarkably poignant

May 20, 2019
Game of Thrones season 8 finale preview: Daenerys comes face-to-face with the consequences of her action

BuzzPatrol

Game of Thrones season 8 finale preview: Daenerys comes face-to-face with the consequences of her action

May 13, 2019

science

World Meteorology Day: India adopts new standard for kilogram, changes textbooks

Kilogram

World Meteorology Day: India adopts new standard for kilogram, changes textbooks

May 21, 2019
World Bee Day 2019: Honey, we shrunk the (number of) bees, we must bring them back

Earth Day 2019

World Bee Day 2019: Honey, we shrunk the (number of) bees, we must bring them back

May 20, 2019
Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

May 20, 2019
NASA researchers find evidence of water, organics on Kuiper Belt object Ultima Thule

NASA

NASA researchers find evidence of water, organics on Kuiper Belt object Ultima Thule

May 20, 2019