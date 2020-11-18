FP Trending

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War players on PlayStation 5 may actually be playing the PS4 version of the game. As per a report in Screenrant, launching a new game on a brand-new platform like PS5 and Xbox Series X/S is not going to be smooth and players have already reported a host of problems including crashing, while others have encountered DualSense controller disconnects on the PS5.

According to an Eurogamer report, if players buy the Cross-Gen bundle or the Ultimate Edition of Treyarch and Raven's first-person shooter, they are getting the PS4 version and the PS5 version.

The report adds that those who choose the 'Download All' option after purchasing the game’s Ultimate Edition or Cross-Gen Bundle from the PlayStation Store, may be mistakenly playing the wrong version of the game, as the PS5 may default to the PS4 version when the play button is pressed.

It adds that to avoid this predicament, users can select the three dot icon and manually choose the PS5 version of the game.

Eurogamer states that players can confirm the change if the user interface briefly refreshes after which the Black Ops Cold War will become the default when play is pressed.

Players can later uninstall the PS4 version of the game to avoid the mistake altogether and free up storage on the console.

Another issue reported is that even after players are deleting the PS4 version from the PS5, there is some sort of download queue bug that prevents people from downloading the PS5 version if they have the PS4 version installed on the PS5.