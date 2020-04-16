Thursday, April 16, 2020Back to
Gameloft turns 20: Launches free Android app called Gameloft Classics that offers 30 of its most iconic games

FP TrendingApr 16, 2020 18:46:24 IST

Video game-maker Gameloft has completed 20 years and in order to celebrate the occasion, it has come up with a free Android app, Gameloft Classics, which offers 30 of its most iconic mobile games.

The video game publisher made the announcement via Twitter.

Gameloft turns 20: Launches free Android app called Gameloft Classics that offers 30 of its most iconic games

Image: Gameloft

“We’re celebrating our 20th anniversary today with Gameloft Classics, a free Android app with 30 of our most iconic mobile games! It's our way of saying thank you to our players; we wouldn't have gotten this far without you,” the tweet read.

This is the first time Gameloft has made available old games on modern smartphones.

These games offer touchscreen controls and has multiple game genres such as action, arcade, puzzle, sports, card games and life simulation.

Here are the games which are being offered for free:

Puzzle fun games

Bubble Bash 2, Brain Challenge 3: Think Again!, Diamond Rush, Detective Ridley, and the Mysterious Enigma, Abracadaball.

Run and Gun

Gangstar 2: Kings of L.A., Zombie Infection, Modern Combat 2: Black Pegasus, N.O.V.A. Near Orbit Vanguard Alliance, Wild West Guns, Zombiewood, and Alien Quarantine.

Love and Life

My Life in New York, Vampire Romance, Miami Nights 2: The city is yours!, Fashion Icon, Date or Ditch 2 and High School Hook Ups.

Arcade Action

Soul of Darkness, Hero of Sparta, Cannon Rats, Block Breaker Deluxe 2 and Block Breaker 3 Unlimited.

Sports and Cards

Motocross: Trial Extreme, Platinum Solitaire 3, Texas Hold'em Poker, Midnight Bowling 3, Midnight Pool, Avalanche Snowboarding and KO Legends.

