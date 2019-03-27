Wednesday, March 27, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Game of Thrones Winter Is Coming game now available for PC, mobile app to follow

The game is currently only available in English, but will get support for other languages soon.

tech2 News StaffMar 27, 2019 14:07:09 IST

We are just weeks away from Season 8 of Game of Thrones releasing, and nothing can contain this excitement!

While nothing can come close to actually watching the final season, however, the long-awaited Games of Thrones Winter is Coming game is now out for browsers and it's going to make you very happy.

This is a real-time strategy PC browser game, which also has a desktop app. The game has been developed by China-based Yoozoo Games and has been officially licensed by Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment under license from HBO.

Currently, the game only is available in English, however, support for more languages is scheduled to follow.

Game of Thrones Winter Is Coming game now available for PC, mobile app to follow

'Game of Thrones Winter is Coming' is here.

Game of Thrones Winter is Coming browser game: How do I get started?

Starting off with the game is pretty simple. Head to the official website of the browser game, where you will be asked to sign up, unless you already have a GT Arcade account. You can sign up using a Google account, Facebook account, or just create one with GT Arcade. (Would strongly recommend not logging in using your Facebook account.)

Game of Thrones Winter is Coming also has a desktop app.

Game of Thrones Winter is Coming also has a desktop app.

Once you are signed in, you will have an option to either continue playing on the browser, or you could also download the desktop app of the game. You will require Windows 7 or later to use the desktop app.

Also note, when we were trying to test the game, we did run into issues with the game loading properly on the browser. If that happens with you too, you'll have to go ahead and download the app.

Game of Thrones Winter is Coming browser game: What happens in the game?

The storyline of Game of Thrones Winter Is Coming starts right from where Eddard Stark dies in the show, and the player emerges as the new lord/ lady of Westeros.

Various characters from the show can be found across the game, where each character comes with their own skill sets and bands of soldiers and followers. You can choose your allies and recruit them into your kingdom to leverage their influence and knowledge.

Are you ready?

Are you ready?

You will further be building a base, training an army, and recruiting followers. Through the game, you will have to accumulate money, might, and influence, which you will require as you get close to the Iron Throne in the game.

You can also invite friends to raise an army and compete with other human opponents.

Further, through the game, you will see many unlockable exclusive storylines through a host of PvE (player versus enemy) missions, where you will be pitted against hordes of roaming bandits and assassins for a chance to earn valuable rewards.

Game of Thrones Winter is Coming browser game: Is there a mobile app?

The game currently is only available on PC browsers and in a desktop app, however, it will soon come out in the mobile version as well. The mobile game app for Game of Thrones Winter Is Coming will be made by Tencent, the makers of PUBG Mobile.

The Game of Thrones Winter Is Coming game has been released just in time for the release of the Season 8 of the show Game of Thrones, which will premier on 14 April. Fans of the show in India will be able to watch the show on 15 April, either on Hotstar or Star World.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Mom’s voice guides whatever I do, says Deepika Padukone


Top Stories

latest videos

How to perform a Clutch in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 10

How to perform a Clutch in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 10

Running 101 with 'Fit Girl' Ayesha Billimoria | What The App

Running 101 with 'Fit Girl' Ayesha Billimoria | What The App

Huawei Mate X first look: The future of smartphones unfolds (and folds)

Huawei Mate X first look: The future of smartphones unfolds (and folds)

The Art of Baiting in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 9

The Art of Baiting in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 9

Add fun to your run | What The App

Add fun to your run | What The App

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science

Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8

Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

One Finger OP or What?

One Finger OP or What?


also see

NowStreaming

Game of Thrones season 8: Run time of each episode in fantasy series revealed by HBO

Mar 12, 2019
Game of Thrones season 8: Run time of each episode in fantasy series revealed by HBO
Kit Harington says playing Jon Snow made him feel 'very vulnerable', pushed him to seek therapy

NowStreaming

Kit Harington says playing Jon Snow made him feel 'very vulnerable', pushed him to seek therapy

Mar 20, 2019
Game of Thrones: Tyrion Lannister's lookalike, 25-year old waiter named Rozi Khan, discovered in Pakistan

BuzzPatrol

Game of Thrones: Tyrion Lannister's lookalike, 25-year old waiter named Rozi Khan, discovered in Pakistan

Mar 25, 2019
Game of Thrones: After backlash, Sophie Turner clarifies she's told ending of season 8 to only two people

BuzzPatrol

Game of Thrones: After backlash, Sophie Turner clarifies she's told ending of season 8 to only two people

Mar 25, 2019
Before Jon Snow, a look at all the Aegon Targaryens to have graced the Game of Thrones universe

TVReview

Before Jon Snow, a look at all the Aegon Targaryens to have graced the Game of Thrones universe

Mar 12, 2019
Why is our generation so obsessed with Game of Thrones? I binge-watched HBO's fantasy series to find out

Why is our generation so obsessed with Game of Thrones? I binge-watched HBO's fantasy series to find out

Mar 23, 2019

science

Mission Shakti: What is Low-Earth orbit? What use is it to space-faring nations like India?

Low-Earth Orbit

Mission Shakti: What is Low-Earth orbit? What use is it to space-faring nations like India?

Mar 27, 2019
Parenting in the age of PUBG: How gaming addiction affects children, adolescents

Parenting & PUBG

Parenting in the age of PUBG: How gaming addiction affects children, adolescents

Mar 27, 2019
Vaping no less dangerous than smoking, blanket ban on e-cigarettes needed: Experts

Vaping no less dangerous than smoking, blanket ban on e-cigarettes needed: Experts

Mar 27, 2019
IIT Delhi scientists develop AI-based system to detect malaria, TB, cervical cancer

Mobile Healthcare

IIT Delhi scientists develop AI-based system to detect malaria, TB, cervical cancer

Mar 27, 2019