The Game Awards 2020 was held last night, where the show was pretty much stolen by The Last of Us Part II. Besides being awarded the 'Game of the Year', The Last of Us Part II also won the best direction, narrative, action/adventure game, innovation in accessibility, audio design and performance for Laura Bailey. The Game Awards 2020 ceremony aired live three in-studios in Los Angeles, London and Tokyo. The awards were hosted by Geoff Keighley.

Other big winners were at the game awards were Square Enix’s Final Fantasy VII Remake, which one the best score and sound and RPG, Hades won the best indie game and action game, and Among Us also made it to the finals by winning the best multiplayer game and mobile game.

The Game Awards 2020 also had some big reveals and exclusive looks, which included Final Fantasy VII’s Sephiroth as the next Super Smash Bros Ultimate fighter, a teaser of the next Dragon Age was shown, and a look at the latest of a new Among Us map was also revealed.

Besides that, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate won the Fighting Game award, Animal Crossing: New Horizons won the Family Game category and the Microsoft Flight Simulator won the Sim/Strategy Game.

Raji: An Ancient Epic, a game developed by an India-based company, was nominated for the 'Debut Indie Game' category, however, it, unfortunately, didn't win last night. The category was won by Phasmophobia.

Here's a complete list of winners of video game awards:

Game of the Year

The Last of Us Part II

Best Game Direction

The Last of Us Part II

Best Narrative

The Last of Us Part II

Best Art Direction

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch)

Best Score and Music

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Best Audio Design

The Last of Us Part 2

Best Performance

Laura Bailey as Abby, The Last of Us Part II

Games for Impact

Tell Me Why

Best Ongoing

No Man’s Sky

Best Indie

Hades

Best Mobile

Among Us (InnerSloth)

Best Community Support

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Innovation in Accessibility

The Last of Us Part II

Best VR/AR

Half-Life: Alyx

Best Action

Hades

Best Action/Adventure

The Last of Us Part II

Best Role Playing

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)

Best Fighting

Mortal Kombat 11/Ultimate

Best Family

Animal Crossings: New Horizon (Nintendo)

Best Sim/Strategy

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Best Sports/Racing

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 (Vicarious Visions/Activision)

Best Multiplayer

Among Us (InnerSloth)

Best Debut Game

Phasmophobia

Content Creator of the Year

Valkyrae