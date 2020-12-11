tech2 News StaffDec 11, 2020 10:56:56 IST
The Game Awards 2020 was held last night, where the show was pretty much stolen by The Last of Us Part II. Besides being awarded the 'Game of the Year', The Last of Us Part II also won the best direction, narrative, action/adventure game, innovation in accessibility, audio design and performance for Laura Bailey. The Game Awards 2020 ceremony aired live three in-studios in Los Angeles, London and Tokyo. The awards were hosted by Geoff Keighley.
Other big winners were at the game awards were Square Enix’s Final Fantasy VII Remake, which one the best score and sound and RPG, Hades won the best indie game and action game, and Among Us also made it to the finals by winning the best multiplayer game and mobile game.
The Game Awards 2020 also had some big reveals and exclusive looks, which included Final Fantasy VII’s Sephiroth as the next Super Smash Bros Ultimate fighter, a teaser of the next Dragon Age was shown, and a look at the latest of a new Among Us map was also revealed.
Besides that, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate won the Fighting Game award, Animal Crossing: New Horizons won the Family Game category and the Microsoft Flight Simulator won the Sim/Strategy Game.
Raji: An Ancient Epic, a game developed by an India-based company, was nominated for the 'Debut Indie Game' category, however, it, unfortunately, didn't win last night. The category was won by Phasmophobia.
Here's a complete list of winners of video game awards:
Game of the Year
The Last of Us Part II
Best Game Direction
The Last of Us Part II
Best Narrative
The Last of Us Part II
Best Art Direction
Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch)
Best Score and Music
Final Fantasy VII Remake
Best Audio Design
The Last of Us Part 2
Best Performance
Laura Bailey as Abby, The Last of Us Part II
Games for Impact
Tell Me Why
Best Ongoing
No Man’s Sky
Best Indie
Hades
Best Mobile
Among Us (InnerSloth)
Best Community Support
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
Innovation in Accessibility
The Last of Us Part II
Best VR/AR
Half-Life: Alyx
Best Action
Hades
Best Action/Adventure
The Last of Us Part II
Best Role Playing
Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)
Best Fighting
Mortal Kombat 11/Ultimate
Best Family
Animal Crossings: New Horizon (Nintendo)
Best Sim/Strategy
Microsoft Flight Simulator
Best Sports/Racing
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 (Vicarious Visions/Activision)
Best Multiplayer
Among Us (InnerSloth)
Best Debut Game
Phasmophobia
Content Creator of the Year
Valkyrae
