From Assassin's Creed to Far Cry: The best deals on Ubisoft games right now

Assassins’ Creed, Far Cry, Tom Clancy and other franchises by Ubisoft are on sale over the weekend.

tech2 News StaffMar 22, 2019 14:50:10 IST

Ubisoft’s Publisher Sale is live on the Steam store. This is one of those times you are glad to be a PC gamer because there’s a sale happening on some marketplace every now and then. The majority of the games published by the studio are up for sale with discounts up to 90 percent. This also includes recently released titles such as Far Cry: New Dawn, Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey and Trials Rising. However, the new titles are limited to a 50 percent or lower discount. Older titles from popular franchises like Assassin’s Creed, Tom Clancy and Far Cry are also on sale. We’ve curated the best deals below and you should check them out soon since the sale will be running over the weekend only (until the 25th).

From Assassins Creed to Far Cry: The best deals on Ubisoft games right now

Ubisoft's Publisher sale on Steam.

Assassin’s Creed

Almost all the Assassin’s Creed titles are on sale, even the ones people don’t talk much about anymore *cough*Unity*cough*. Ubisoft’s exploration into the RPG world through AC has been refreshing and both the titles including Assassin’s Creed: Origins and Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey, are on sale for Rs 899 and Rs 1,499, respectively. Few other titles also have good deals running that you shouldn’t be missing out on.

Tom Clancy

If you’re excited about Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, then it would be a good time to pick up the original game – Tom Clancy’s The Division – going for only Rs 624. Since it’s a direct sequel to the game, you wouldn’t want to land up in the middle of Washington D.C. without any idea about why everything has gone to ruins. You can also consider the following titles:

Far Cry

A 50 percent sale isn’t something we would recommend since it’s bound to drop in the next sale anyway. However, if you’re absolutely desperate to try your hands on Far Cry: New Dawn, go ahead. Since New Dawn is a sequel to Far Cry 5, make sure you’ve finished the main story, otherwise, you’re going to be terribly confused about the return of an iconic character from the game. Far Cry Primal is also on sale at 80 percent and considering how it’s similar to Far Cry 4, it’s a good deal. The other deals we liked are as follows:

Before you rush to buy one of the above-mentioned games, here are a few older and popular titles on sale that we would recommend.

