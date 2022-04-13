Mehul Das

The redeem codes that players use for Garena Free Fire Max have made the game one of the most popular battle royal games in India. In fact, it wouldn't be farfetched to say the game is just as popular, as PUBG was.

The redeem codes allow gamers to win a number of in-game objects starting from skins to the in-game currency that can be used to buy ammunitions and gear.

Although the original version, Garena Free Fire was banned in India earlier this year, the version that was made for India, Garena Free Fire Max is still available for download from the Google Play Store. Unfortunately

These are the codes that will be applicable for today, that is the 13th of April 2022.

GARENA FREE FIRE MAX REDEEM CODES FOR APRIL 13, 2022:

WEYV GQC3 CT8Q

GCNV A2PD RGRZ

J3ZK Q57Z 2P2P

B3G7 A22T WDR7

3IBB MSL7 AK8G

8F3Q ZKNT LWBZ

SARG 886A V5GR

X99T K56X DJ4X

4ST1 ZTBE 2RP9

FF7M UY4M E6SC

HOW TO USE REDEEM CODES IN GARENA FREE FIRE MAX:

In order to use the redeem codes in the game, you need to follow these steps.

Step 1: Log on to the Free Fire Max website using your Facebook ID, Twitter, or any other social media account.

Step 2: Copy one of the codes from the aforementioned list, and paste it into the text box.

Step 3: Press “OK”

Now, wait for the reward to reflect in the game. This can take a while, so it is better to be patient.

Garena’s Free Fire gained popularity in India after PUBG Mobile was banned, despite the fact that both of these games were launched in 2017. The Free Fire Max was announced on the 30th of November, 2020, following a ban by the Indian Government. The Free Fire Max comes with an upgraded version of the original Free Fire title, with new features and improved gameplay and graphics. Gamers took to the game given it was an apt substitute for PUBG Mobile.

In spite of the fact that the Battleground Mobile India became popular and followed the same format as the original PUBG Mobile, it wasn’t able to gain the same attention as Free Fire Max.