Monday, April 15, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

France beat Argentina to win the inaugural FIFA eNations Cup esports tournament

Twenty countries from six confederations participated in the global esports tournament.

ReutersApr 15, 2019 20:47:47 IST

France showed they were champions in virtual soccer as well as the real game on Sunday when they beat Argentina to win the inaugural FIFA eNations Cup and a $40,000 prize.

France beat Argentina to win the inaugural FIFA eNations Cup esports tournament

Corentin 'MAESTRO' Thullier and Lucas 'DaXe' Cuillerier of France pose as they celebrate winning the FIFA eNations Cup. Image: Reuters.

Twenty countries from six confederations were entered in the esports event, with World Cup winners France represented by Corentin ‘Maestro’ Thullier and Lucas ‘DaXe’ Cuillerier.

The players wore national team jerseys as they competed on PlayStation and XBox with both one-on-one FIFA 19 matches and two v two.

Teams were divided into four groups of five before the knock-out stage.

“DaXe and I had some really tough matches over the two days so to come away as champions and the title of the best eFootball nation in the world is really special,” said Thullier, the world number six on the PS4 platform.

Christian Volk, FIFA’s Director of eFootball and Gaming, said the eNations Cup was another step in the professionalisation of the virtual game.

“The FIFA eNations Cup has presented an important stepping stone to further grow the eFootball ecosystem, offering member associations with the chance to run their own national selection process and qualifying events,” he added.

Last year’s FIFA eWorld Cup winner Mosaad ‘MsDossary7’ Aldossary was competing for the Saudi Arabian team in the eNations Cup and was beaten by Thullier in the opening day’s round of games.

The winning French players also won 1,500 FIFA 19 Global Series points that go towards qualification for this year’s FIFA eWorld Cup.

The top 60 competitors on the final EA SPORTS FIFA 19 Global Series points leaderboard qualify for the Global Series Playoffs in June. The best 32 then go on to the FIFA eWorld Cup finals.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Tamil Nadu edition: Congress' Jothimani Sennimalai slams BJP efforts to destroy Tamil culture


Top Stories

latest videos

Private video

Private video

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG MOBILE: Darkest Night Gameplay

PUBG MOBILE: Darkest Night Gameplay


also see

Wolfenstein

Wolfenstein: Youngblood's Deluxe Edition is up for pre-order on PS4 and Xbox One

Apr 02, 2019
Wolfenstein: Youngblood's Deluxe Edition is up for pre-order on PS4 and Xbox One
Apple said to be pumping in $500 million to rope in game developers for 'Arcade'

Apple

Apple said to be pumping in $500 million to rope in game developers for 'Arcade'

Apr 15, 2019
Brazilian football legend Pele 'doing well' after being hospitalised due to light fever in Paris

KickingAround

Brazilian football legend Pele 'doing well' after being hospitalised due to light fever in Paris

Apr 03, 2019
Getting started with Dota 2 esports: Gameplay, map, roles, tournaments, and more

Dota 2

Getting started with Dota 2 esports: Gameplay, map, roles, tournaments, and more

Apr 03, 2019
PS4 exclusive Days Gone day one patch and install size details have been leaked

Days Gone

PS4 exclusive Days Gone day one patch and install size details have been leaked

Apr 15, 2019
God of War walks away with 'Best Game' and more at BAFTA Games Awards 2019

God of War

God of War walks away with 'Best Game' and more at BAFTA Games Awards 2019

Apr 05, 2019

science

Katie Bouman trolls show how dedicated women scientists don't get their due

Woman in STEM

Katie Bouman trolls show how dedicated women scientists don't get their due

Apr 15, 2019
First life forms on Earth were likely born in ponds and not oceans, study suggests

Origin of LIfe

First life forms on Earth were likely born in ponds and not oceans, study suggests

Apr 15, 2019
First baby born to three parents in a revolutionary new DNA-switching treatment

Reproduction

First baby born to three parents in a revolutionary new DNA-switching treatment

Apr 15, 2019
Was Game of Thrones about the horror of fossil fuels, climate change all along?

Climate Change

Was Game of Thrones about the horror of fossil fuels, climate change all along?

Apr 15, 2019