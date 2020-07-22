FP Trending

The gameplay to Mafia: Definitive Edition has been leaked before its official release. The 14-minute-long gameplay presents a fresh experience and promises to not be a shot-for-shot remake.

According to Escapist, the video was leaked on YouTube by a gaming channel first but the clip has been taken down since then due to a copyright claim by 2K Games.

The clip, featuring a scene from ‘A Trip to the Country’ was to be released on 22 July 2020 at 8.30 pm IST according to a tweet by Mafia: Trilogy. It features the complete renovation that the Hangar 13 underwent.

The Mafia 1 remakes will be released on 25 September at the cost of $39.99. On the other hand, the entire Mafia Trilogy will be available at $59.99. This will include remastered versions of Mafia 2 and Mafia 3, as per an IGN report.

It will be released for Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia and PC via Steam. The game will see the 1930s Illinois being recreated, according to Gematsu.

In an interview with IGN, the developer of the Mafia game Hangar 13 revealed what made them take up the remastering project.

"It was a pitch that came from the team. We have a number of people on the team who worked on the original Mafia, and they saw it as a good opportunity as we were bridging the gap between Mafia 3 and the next project we’re working on. And I agreed,” said Haden Blackman, the president and Chief Creative Officer of Hangar 13.

He further revealed that a "full-up remake" was the original idea but some changes were made on the way.

In order to take things up on the "modern standard", developers made changes on how the story was being told, along with the quality of the cinematics and “the representation of some of the characters.

According to an official statement from the team at 2K, the ground-up rebuild will release on 25 September instead of the originally planned launch on 28 August.