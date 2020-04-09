Thursday, April 09, 2020Back to
Forza Street is coming to Android and iOS devices on 5 May: Microsoft

Forza Street is all about collecting and upgrading iconic cars and then taking them to the streets for point-to-point races.


Apr 09, 2020

Mobile racing game Forza Street will arrive on Android and iOS devices on 5 May. Andy Beaudoin, design director of Microsoft's Turn 10 Studios, announced the news on Microsoft's Xbox blog.

“We've received incredible engagement from players during Android pre-registration and are excited to let iOS gamers know they too will hit the streets in just a few weeks,” he wrote.

The blog mentioned that for a limited time, Microsoft will also be giving out the Founder's Pack to anyone who plays the racing game between 5 May and 5 June, as a “welcoming gift.”

The Founder's Pack includes the rare 2017 Ford GT car, and in-game credits. It also will have gold in the message centre that players can use for in-app transactions.

The gold that is being given through the Founder's Pack will enable players to collect and upgrade cars. This will allow them to dominate the game in various virtual racing tracks.

As per the blog, gaming enthusiasts can pre-register now on Google Play and the Samsung Galaxy Store, and with an Xbox Live Sign-in, start building their collection on Windows 10. They can save the game and progress on their mobile devices later.

In an earlier post, Beaudoin had revealed that Forza Street is all about collecting and upgrading iconic cars and then taking them to the streets for point-to-point races.

