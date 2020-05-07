Thursday, May 07, 2020Back to
Forza Street, a Miami street racing game, is now available on iOS and Android

Those users who play Forza Street between 5 May and 5 June will receive a 2017 Ford GT.


May 07, 2020

Microsoft’s free-to-play racing game Forza Street is now available on iOS and Android.

A Miami street racing game, Forza Street is different from big-budget console and PC entries in the Forza Horizon series and is based in a street racing world.

Microsoft refers to the game as an “evolving” experience “with interesting characters, mystery, and intrigue, explored through a narrative driven campaign, weekly Spotlight Events, and limited time Themed Events.”

For those who are looking for additional challenge, the weekly ‘Rivals’ events in the game will allow them to take their collections against other players in the community.

The company is promoting the game by offering deals. Those users who play Forza Street between 5 May and 5 June will receive a 2017 Ford GT. They will also get added in-game credits and gold so that they may unlock new cars and grow their car collection.

Those who download the game through the Samsung Galaxy Store will be awarded the 2015 Ford Mustang GT with a custom Galaxy themed paint job.

If Samsung users have the latest Galaxy S20 phone, they will get the 2015 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 with a Custom Galaxy paint job, and in-game credits and gold.

Last year, Microsoft made Forza Street available to Windows 10 users. The developers at Microsoft-owned Turn 10 Studios implemented new and streamlined controls for the game for smoother steering.

 

