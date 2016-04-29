Thursday, February 25, 2021Back to
Forza Motorsport 6: Apex open beta arrives 5 May, system requirements revealed

Forza Motorsport is finally coming to PC and you can start playing the game from May 5, provided your PC is up to scratch of course. The game's open beta will begin on May 5, which means that anyone and everyone can participate. The website says that open beta updates will run all summer, which might mean months of free Forza for you!


tech2 News StaffFeb 25, 2021 20:36:48 IST

When it comes to the question of whether your PC is ready for the game however, that's another matter entirely. The system requirements for the game are astronomical, even for 1080p gaming, but then again, the game does look incredible at the highest settings.

  Minimum Recommended (1080p at 60 FPS) Ideal (4K at 60 FPS)
OS Windows 10 64-bit version 1511 Windows 10 64-bit version 1511 Windows 10 64-bit version 1511
Processor Intel Core i3-4170 @ 3.7 Ghz Intel Core i7-3820 @3.6 Ghz Intel Core i7-6700k @ 4 Ghz
GPU NVIDIA GeForce GT 740 NVIDIA GeForce 970 NVIDIA GeForce GTX 980ti
AMD Radeon R7 250X AMD Radeon R9 290X AMD Radeon Fury X
HD Space 30 GB 30 GB SSD + 30 GB
RAM 8 GB 12 GB 16 GB
VRAM 2GB 4 GB 6+ GB
DirectX DirectX 12 DirectX 12 DirectX 12
Suggested Input Xbox One Controller Xbox One Controller Xbox One Controller

So far, Forza Motorsport 6: Apex did not have any racing wheel support and will probably not have support at the launch of the open beta. However, the game's developers have said that they will be adding the feature soon.

"While we can’t wait for fans to play the game, we’re equally as excited about how Forza Motorsport 6: Apex helps us improve the gaming experience on Windows 10 for both gamers and developers alike," say Turn 10 studios.

