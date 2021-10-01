FP Trending

Xbox has revealed the required PC specifications that are required to run the Forza Horizon 5 racing game. It is revealed that it will run well on a wide variety of Windows 10 and Windows 11 PCs. Here's a look at the detailed system requirements.

Forza Horizon 5 PC requirements

It is revealed that Forza Horizon 5 will require a minimum of AMD Ryzen 3 1200 or an Intel Core i5 4460 processor. This shall be coupled with an AMD Radeon RX 470 GPU or an Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 GPU, respectively. For either of the two scenarios, a minimum of 4 GB of VRAM, 8 GB of RAM, and 110 GB of HDD are required.

The recommended spec sheet has also been revealed. The recommended processors include Rysen 5 1500X processor with Radeon RX 590 GPU or Intel i5-8400 processor with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 GPU. This combination also includes 8 GB of VRAM, 16 GB of RAM, and 110 GB of HDD.

The ideal specifications consist of 16 GB of VRAM, 16 GB of RAM, and 110 GB of SSD. The processor and GPU choices include Rysen 7 3800XT with Radeon RX 6800 XT and Intel i7-10700K with NVIDIA RTX 3080.

You've asked us, what does it take to run #ForzaHorizon5 on PC? So today, we're sharing our PC specs as well as details on supported peripherals, graphics options and much more. It's all in our latest blog: https://t.co/Bd9tKK63Ot pic.twitter.com/VOAhprB3rR — Forza Horizon (@ForzaHorizon) September 30, 2021

In a blog post, Forza's Alan Walsh, said, "Today, we are excited to share that Forza Horizon 5 will look and play fantastic across a wide range of Windows 10 and Windows 11 PC hardware configurations, no matter your gaming setup".

The PC version of the game supports 21:9 ultrawide displays and popular steering wheels from Logitech, Thrustmaster, and Fanatec. Here's the list:

Thrustmaster: TS-PC, T150 RS, Ferrari 458, T300 RS, TMX, T-GT, T500 RS, TS-XW, TX

Logitech: Momo, G25, G29, G27, Driving Force, G920, G923PS, G923XB

Fanatec: CSL, CSL DD, DD1, DD2, V1, V2, V2.5, Universal HUB device

Additionally, Forza Horizon 5 supports haptic feedback on the Xbox Wireless Controller and the signature car exploration mode: raytracing to Forzavista.

Forza Horizon 5 will be available for purchase starting 9 November. It can be pre-booked now via the Microsoft Store or on Steam.