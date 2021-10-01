Friday, October 01, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

Forza Horizon 5 PC requirements revealed: Check if your machine will be able to run the new racing game

Playground Games has shared the minimum, recommended and ideal system configurations for running Forza Horizon 5 on PCs.


FP TrendingOct 01, 2021 18:46:58 IST

Xbox has revealed the required PC specifications that are required to run the Forza Horizon 5 racing game. It is revealed that it will run well on a wide variety of Windows 10 and Windows 11 PCs. Here's a look at the detailed system requirements.

Forza Horizon 5 PC requirements

It is revealed that Forza Horizon 5 will require a minimum of AMD Ryzen 3 1200 or an Intel Core i5 4460 processor. This shall be coupled with an AMD Radeon RX 470 GPU or an Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 GPU, respectively. For either of the two scenarios, a minimum of 4 GB of VRAM, 8 GB of RAM, and 110 GB of HDD are required.

The recommended spec sheet has also been revealed. The recommended processors include Rysen 5 1500X processor with Radeon RX 590 GPU or Intel i5-8400 processor with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 GPU. This combination also includes 8 GB of VRAM, 16 GB of RAM, and 110 GB of HDD.

The ideal specifications consist of 16 GB of VRAM, 16 GB of RAM, and 110 GB of SSD. The processor and GPU choices include Rysen 7 3800XT with Radeon RX 6800 XT and Intel i7-10700K with NVIDIA RTX 3080.

In a blog post, Forza's Alan Walsh, said, "Today, we are excited to share that Forza Horizon 5 will look and play fantastic across a wide range of Windows 10 and Windows 11 PC hardware configurations, no matter your gaming setup".

The PC version of the game supports 21:9 ultrawide displays and popular steering wheels from Logitech, Thrustmaster, and Fanatec. Here's the list:

Thrustmaster: TS-PC, T150 RS, Ferrari 458, T300 RS, TMX, T-GT, T500 RS, TS-XW, TX

Logitech: Momo, G25, G29, G27, Driving Force, G920, G923PS, G923XB

Fanatec: CSL, CSL DD, DD1, DD2, V1, V2, V2.5, Universal HUB device

Additionally, Forza Horizon 5 supports haptic feedback on the Xbox Wireless Controller and the signature car exploration mode: raytracing to Forzavista.

Forza Horizon 5 will be available for purchase starting 9 November. It can be pre-booked now via the Microsoft Store or on Steam.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Microsoft may not replace Windows 10; could be the last version of the OS

May 12, 2015
Microsoft may not replace Windows 10; could be the last version of the OS
E3 2021: Redfall, Starfield, Forza Horizon 5, Battlefield 2042, and more announced for Xbox

E3 2021

E3 2021: Redfall, Starfield, Forza Horizon 5, Battlefield 2042, and more announced for Xbox

Jun 14, 2021
Microsoft unveils Windows 11 with sleeker visual features, support for Android apps, more

Windows 11

Microsoft unveils Windows 11 with sleeker visual features, support for Android apps, more

Jun 25, 2021
Windows 10 apps could run on Xbox One this summer; Windows and Xbox stores to merge: Report

Windows 10 apps could run on Xbox One this summer; Windows and Xbox stores to merge: Report

Mar 17, 2016
Gaming on Windows 10: XBox app, Game DVR, Fable Legends and more!

Gaming on Windows 10: XBox app, Game DVR, Fable Legends and more!

Jan 22, 2015
Windows 10 event: HoloLens, Cortana, Xbox App and other features in pictures

Windows 10 event: HoloLens, Cortana, Xbox App and other features in pictures

Jan 22, 2015

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021