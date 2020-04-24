Friday, April 24, 2020Back to
Fortnite’s Travis Scott concert witnessed participation of over 12 million concurrent players: Here's how you can watch the virtual concert

Fortnite developer Epic Games' has collaborated with rapper Travis Scott to host five concerts over three days, starting 23 April.


FP TrendingApr 24, 2020 16:23:42 IST

Houston-based rapper Travis Scott concert titled Astronomical saw a participation of over 12.3 million concurrent players on popular battle royale game Fortnite on Thursday setting an all-time record.

Travis Scott's virtual tour on Fortnite.

Fortnite developer Epic Games said Scott will host five concerts over the next three days, starting 23 April.

Scott’s show witnessed the use of special graphics and colorful psychedelic effects.

During the concert, which had a Tron-inspired sequence and roller coasters, the rapper took gamers on an underwater adventure.

He changed smoothly into a cyborg and a giant during his live performance.

In an interesting interlude during the show, the rapper had to take a short detour when his two-year-old daughter Stormi Webster expressed a desire to take a turn at the controls.

If you are new to Fortnite and want to watch the virtual concert, here is how you can do it.

Step 1: Download Fortnite which is available on iOS, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Mac. Download only the latest update.

Step 2: You will have to secure your spot early for the concert. The entry starts 30 minutes before each show.

A statement on Fortnite’s website says, “To make sure everyone has a chance to experience Astronomical, we’re setting up multiple tour dates with showtimes for players around the globe.”

