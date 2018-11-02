Friday, November 02, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 02 November, 2018 15:06 IST

Fortnite's latest patch is now rolling and here are all the skins that come with it

Here's the complete list of the skins that have been included in the latest Fortnite patch.

There is a new patch that has arrived for Fortnite and it brings with it a new, giant treasure trove of costumes that should be making its way to the Fortnite store shortly. As per reports only one of these extracted costumes happen to be legendary and rest are more affordable. Here's the complete list of the skins that have been included in the patch courtesy of Fortnitenews .

  • Shogun (Legendary)

  • Growler (Epic) 

  • Junkjet (Epic)

  • Spooky Team Leader (Epic)

  • Yee-Haw! (Epic)

  • Kabuto (Rare)

  • Mayhem (Rare)

  • Ruckus (Rare)

  • Pivot (Rare)

  • Instinct (Rare)

  • Poofy Parasail (Rare)

