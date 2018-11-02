There is a new patch that has arrived for Fortnite and it brings with it a new, giant treasure trove of costumes that should be making its way to the Fortnite store shortly. As per reports only one of these extracted costumes happen to be legendary and rest are more affordable. Here's the complete list of the skins that have been included in the patch courtesy of Fortnitenews .

Shogun (Legendary)

Growler (Epic)

Junkjet (Epic)

Spooky Team Leader (Epic)

Yee-Haw! (Epic)

Kabuto (Rare)

Mayhem (Rare)

Ruckus (Rare)

Pivot (Rare)

Instinct (Rare)