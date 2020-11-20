Friday, November 20, 2020Back to
Fortnite will come back to iOS via Nvidia’s new GeForce Now cloud gaming service

Without specifying the date of its release, Nvidia has promised to launch Fortnite on iOS Safari soon.


FP TrendingNov 20, 2020 16:10:58 IST

Popular GPU designer Nvidia has launched a new cloud gaming web app for its GeForce Now service. Now iOS users will be able to play games even if they are not available to download from the Apple App store and this list includes Fortnite. In a company blog, Nvidia stated that the beta version of GeForce Now is currently streaming on iOS Safari and thus any of the service’s over 5 million registered users can open up GeForce Now in mobile Safari using their iPhone or iPad. Members will be able to enjoy PC games like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Destiny 2 Beyond Light, Shadow of the Tomb Raider and more on their iPhones or iPads.

Following Epic Games’ tiff with Apple, Fortnite is going to be available for iOS users again once it gets launched on the GeForce Now platform. “Alongside the amazing team at Epic Games, we’re working to enable a touch-friendly version of Fortnite, which will delay the availability of the game,” reads the blog post.

Explaining the need to develop the touch-friendly version, the post adds that while the best experience of GeForce Now library can be availed on mobile with a gamepad, “touch is how over 100 million Fortnite gamers have built, battled and danced their way to Victory Royale”.

The final Fortnite game would be a cloud-streaming Fortnite mobile experience powered by GeForce Now, as per the firm. Without specifying the date of its release, Nvidia has promised to launch Fortnite on iOS Safari soon.

Also, Mac and Chromebook owners will be able to experience the viral game Among Us now, just like the PC gamers. Currently, there are more than 750 games in the GeForce Now library with Nvidia claiming weekly additions. Interested gamers can get signed up for a GeForce Now founders membership here.

