Fortnite will arrive on Xbox Series X, Series S and PlayStation 5 on 10 November

The players will be able to run the game on Xbox Series X with 4K running at a smooth 60 FPS.


FP TrendingNov 03, 2020 15:16:22 IST

Fortnite developer Epic has posted on its website that they have prepared a next-gen version of the game for the upcoming consoles including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S. "The Fortnite builds on Xbox Series X|S and PS5 aren’t simply tweaked last-gen builds but new native ones to harness the power of the new consoles!," they have shared. According to a statement by Epic, the updated version will be available for download from Day 1 and is not just a tweaked last-gen build.

According to the statement, November 10 marks the arrival of two brand-new Xbox consoles (X and S) where one can play Fortnite. Players will be able to run the game on Xbox Series X with 4K running at a smooth 60 FPS. They will also experience a more dynamic and interaction world with grass and trees responding to explosions and can enjoy any game mode at 1,080P running at a smooth 60 FPS.

The developers have also revealed that the Xbox Series S will support most of the visual enhancements available on the Series X.

Furthermore, loading performance has also been significantly upgraded and the Xbox Series X|S, Split Screen now supports 60 FPS as well.

The PlayStation 5 which will launch on either 12 or 19 November, depending upon the territory will also see the game run at 4K at 60FPS and include a more dynamic and interactive world.

The game will see a dualSense controller immersion which includes a haptic feedback and general vibration support.

Fortnite will also support PlayStation 5’s activities beginning from the ability to go directly into the Battle Royale Lobby with either Solo, Duos, or Squads selected.

Developers have also mentioned that the gamers Fortnite who have been playing on last-gen consoles will be able to continue their progress in the new consoles as well. Finally, Epic is also giving players a free Throwback Axe Pickaxe from Chapter 1 starting 4 November. It will be available on 15 January 2021.

 

