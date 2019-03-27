Wednesday, March 27, 2019Back to
Fortnite v8.20 update introduces a limited-time Lava mode, Poison Dart trap and more

The v8.20 update also makes changes to the way the Baller vehicle works and adds new foraged items.

tech2 News StaffMar 27, 2019 19:51:19 IST

Epic Games has released yet another update patch for Fortnite bringing the current stable version up to 8.20. The update brings a number of tweaks to how the game plays as well as introducing some new content.

The big new feature for the update is a new Limited Time Mode called 'The Floor is Lava'. As the name suggests, this involves players avoiding rising lava while gathering loot and taking on enemies.

Fortnite v8.20 update introduces a limited-time Lava mode, Poison Dart trap and more

Image: Epic Games

Epic has also introduced the Poison Dart Trap, which can be placed on floors, walls, ceilings. It can be triggered from three grid cells away and, when activated, it fires darts horizontally dealing quite a lot of damage to enemies over time.

What makes the Poison Dart Trap particularly deadly if used effectively is the fact that it deals damage directly to health, as poison bypasses shields.

Other notable additions include the introduction of new foraged items like bananas, coconuts and peppers, each of which adds 5 health points when consumed. The patch also makes changes to the way the Baller vehicle works.

Significant improvements to the Creative mode and Save the World content have also been implemented with the update. The full list of changes can be found here.

At the time of filing this article, the server downtime would be over and you can straight away update your game and see the new changes with the update.

