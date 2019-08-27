Tuesday, August 27, 2019Back to
Fortnite v10.20 update brings Borderlands crossover, Shield Bubble and more

Psycho and Claptrap from the Borderlands franchise have entered the Fortnite universe


tech2 News StaffAug 27, 2019 15:56:41 IST

Patch notes of Fortnite’s season 10 have arrived and it has brought a couple of iconic characters from popular game franchise Borderlands. A 'Pandora Rift Zone' has appeared near 'Paradise Palms' on the map that emulates the graphics and also rules of the moon 'Pandora' from Borderlands. The v10.20 update also introduces the 'Shield Bubble', changes to 'Brute' robot/vehicle and the usual bug fixes.

Fortnite x Mayhem. Borderlands crossover event on Fortnite v10.20. Image: Epic Games.

The biggest update to season 10 has to be the Borderlands crossover. Two characters including 'Psycho' and 'Claptrap' will be present in Fortnite in the form of cosmetics in the 'Psycho Bundle' from the shop. This bundle will turn your character into Psycho with Claptrap travelling with you on your shoulder. The crossover includes the Pandora Rift Zone on the map where Pandora from Borderlands has been recreated. After entering this zone, players will generate Shield if they don’t take damage for some time. The Rift Zone will be available until 10 September.

Another important update is the Shield Bubble. It was earlier teased in the News section in the game. And now it has finally made its way to the game. The Shield Bubble is an item that can be looted and used to take cover. It forms a dome for 30 seconds which is invulnerable to any kinds of projectiles and explosives but players will be able to run through it.

There are many more tiny updates in the game that can be found on the official patch notes. Fortnite v10.20 is currently live now.

