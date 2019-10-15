tech2 News Staff

Just a while back players of the ultra-popular battle royale game Fortnite were left stumped after in-game players witnessed the entire Fortnite map sucked into a black hole. Following this, the game remained unplayable and the servers were shown to be offline. Just when people had started believing that the game has ended, Epic Games has dropped a new trailer titled "Fortnite: Chapter 2."

The launch trailer showcases a new and different map from previous Fortnite version. It has dense foliage and more untamed than its predecessor, with plenty of forests, mountains, and lakes to explore. The flying bus which drops players on the map will however still remain.

There are some new gameplay features introduced as well such as fishing and swimming along with new vehicles to utilise as well such as boats and pogo sticks. There have been new weapons introduced as well such as a common variant of the rocket launcher, and a brand-new semi-automatic pistol.

Epic also released a new video on the Battle Pass for Fortnite Chapter 2 which can be used by players to earn bonuses like character and weapon skins, new celebrations, emoticons, gear and more. The major change over the predecessor is that you can earn experience from doing more things such as getting more kills and opening chests.